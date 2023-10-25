Former Bendigo United leg-spinner Henry Edwards will represent Victoria Country at the national under-19 cricket championships in Albury.
It's the second-straight year Edwards has earned state selection having played for Victoria Country under-17s at the national titles in Hobart last summer.
This summer's under-19 squad has a strong Bendigo flavour, with former Strathfieldsaye paceman and current Victorian squad member Xavier Crone named assistant coach.
Edwards and Crone are now clubmates at Victorian Premier Cricket club Carlton.
Former first-class cricketer and Geelong Cricket Club head coach Nick Speak will coach Victoria Country.
Melbourne's Harkirat Bajwa has been named captain of the squad.
"We're really excited to see these players represent Victoria at the upcoming National Championships," Cricket Victoria's talent development manager - male, Tom Evans said.
"They have all been working hard within our Emerging Players Program and at their Premier Clubs to improve their game technically, tactically, mentally and physically.
"I'm sure they will relish the opportunity to match it with the best youth players across the country."
The carnival will be held in Albury from November 30 to December 7.
Victoria Country under-19 squad: Harkirat Bajwa (Melbourne), Austin Anlezark (Richmond), Xander Buxton (Melbourne), Lucas Cavigan (Essendon), Henry Edwards (Carlton), Jarvis Harvey (Carlton), Jack Harwood (Melbourne), Harry Hoekstra (Casey-South Melbourne), Archie Lalor (Northcote), Henry Melville (Geelong), Liam O'Connor (Casey-South Melbourne), Kyle Parrott (Melbourne), Oliver Peake (Geelong), Kane Scott (Prahran).
