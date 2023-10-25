Bendigo Advertiser
State honour for former Bendigo United spinner Henry Edwards

Updated October 26 2023 - 10:46am, first published 10:43am
Bendigo United product Henry Edwards.
Former Bendigo United leg-spinner Henry Edwards will represent Victoria Country at the national under-19 cricket championships in Albury.

