It's a busy week Bendigo. Here's how to get the most out of it

Bendigo is pulling out all the stops this week. Here are some of the things you can't miss.
The roses are pruned and grass trimmed for the Apiam Bendigo Cup on November 1.
Bendigo Jockey Club CEO Rob Henjuis is confident the crowd at this year's Bendigo Cup will be back to pre-COVID levels.
Enjoy racing, head-turning fashions, fine dining, bubbles and a fantastic day out at the city's premier racing event.
This year's race has even sparked international interest, with English trainer James Ferguson confirming he will be targeting the race with emerging stayer Land Legend.
Before that, Bendigo Agricultural Show on October 27 and 28 sees organisers gearing up for their first event since 2019 and it looks like the wait is going to have been worth it.
"It looks like it's going to be a boomer. We think it'll be the biggest and best ever," the show's executive officer Ian Furze said.
History tells we can expect rides, show bags, exhibitions, animals, art and crafts - and all the carnival fanfare we know and love. Two big crowd pleasers are the dressage and the monster trucks. Children under 16-years-old go free.
After that, head to Hargreaves Mall and part of Williamson Street will be bursting with free activities and live entertainment as part of the 2023 FunLoong Fun Day on October 28.
Highlights of the program include performances on the live stage in Hargreaves Mall, fun activities as part of the Zone Open Street in Williamson Street and a range of other activities and displays to enjoy from 11am - 2pm.
Not for you? Find you flow at the Bendigo Yoga Festival, with a packed schedule over October 28 and 29 at Dudley House.
Run by Yoga Festival Tribe, the group hosts attracts world class teachers to events across Australia and New Zealand.
Otherwise, spooky season is upon us and there are events for adult and kids alike.
For adults, unleash your inner artist and immerse yourself in a ghostly creation at Pinot and Picasso on October 31.
Dress up in your favourite Halloween Costume to celebrate this scary night by creating a bewitching artwork where creativity meets the spooky season from 7pm-10pm.
For the kids, BIG4 Bendigo Park Lane Holiday Park are hosting a Halloween Disco like no other: Spook Lane.
Bring the whole family for a night of costume competitions and a spooky disco, with each child getting lollies on arrival from 3pm-8pm.
See you out there. Enjoy your week.
