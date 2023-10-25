Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Newsletters/Weekender Summary

It's a busy week Bendigo. Here's how to get the most out of it

Updated October 26 2023 - 10:38am, first published October 25 2023 - 7:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Bendigo is pulling out all the stops this week. Here are some of the things you can't miss.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.