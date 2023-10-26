Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Community/Bendigo Community

Calcutta makes it return to Bendigo Cup social calendar at Golden Square Hotel

By Kieran Iles
Updated October 26 2023 - 4:57pm, first published 12:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo Cup Calcutta organisers Henry Bugge, Anthony Jupp and Zeb Broadbent at the event venue, the Golden Square Hotel. Picture by Kieran Iles
Bendigo Cup Calcutta organisers Henry Bugge, Anthony Jupp and Zeb Broadbent at the event venue, the Golden Square Hotel. Picture by Kieran Iles

A STAPLE of many country cup carnivals and feature racing events, the Calcutta auction will make a much-anticipated return in time for this year's Group 3 Bendigo Cup.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.