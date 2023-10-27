Last Sunday (October 22), my husband tripped and feel along the walking path beside Mandurang Road, down from One Tree Hill Rd.
He badly injured himself. At the time a jogger had just passed, who stopped, came back to my husband, and provided assistance. I think his name was Duncan.
I would like to thank him for looking after my husband. I would also like to thank the gentleman, who provided a towel and water, and our valued neighbours who also aided.
Without their help I am not sure what would have happened to my husband.
Finally, I would like to thank all those who attended to my husband from Ambulance Victoria and Bendigo Base Hospital.
I had a very stressful night last night. I went to Bunnings to pick a few items and on returning to the car realised I had lost my phone - frantically searching to no avail.
I went to town and spoke with Optus and considered my options. I came home, still with nothing settled, and went to check the mail and there at the front door was my phone intact with the $350 still in the wallet.
I wish I knew who did such a kind thing so that I could offer a reward or at the very least thank them sincerely for their kind action.
It is extremely satisfying to know that with all the unrest in the world there are still so many kind people amongst us.
It is financially tough out there - for some more than others.
In my work as part of the Salvos Moneycare team, I see lots of people who have been weighed down emotionally by their financial situation.
I see the way the constant thinking about how to juggle expenses keeps us on edge. It's not good for us mentally, physically or spiritually.
Indeed, recent research from The Salvos shows that people's mental health is the top concern for 73 per cent of our clients across the country. Many Aussies are struggling to cope, and this cost-of-living crisis shows no signs of letting up any time soon.
That's why we are here, to help when life is getting a bit too much. I get a bit sad when people think "a financial counsellor is not for me", or worse "they'll think I'm overreacting". Because it's just not true.
Financial Counselling is a free, non-judgmental service where a qualified person listens to your financial situation and works with you take control of your money.
We can work with lenders, utility providers and, most critically, with you to develop plans and skills to better navigate the path to financial wellbeing.
A community member who accessed Moneycare up in Queensland told us, "I feel less stressed. I didn't know there was this help available. I can't believe how great you have been. I have a pathway to take away worry and concern."
That is what we are all about here at The Salvos. By empowering you to get your financial wellbeing back on track, Financial Counselling can be a way to make anyone - yes, anyone - have the freedom to make choices to allow you to enjoy life.
This Anti-Poverty Week, I would encourage anyone who might be feeling the pinch financially at the moment to reach out to us. We are here to help.
Kristen Hartnett, National Head of Moneycare
Reducing bushfire risk to protect life, property and the environment is at the heart of what Forest Fire Management Victoria does.
That's why we're focused on planning and delivering our bushfire risk management program all year round.
This past year, heavy rain and floods across large parts of the state have had a serious impact on our communities. This means less opportunities to lower bushfire risk through planned burning and other measures.
Following three years of lower fire risk seasons, this spring has already seen a significant number of bushfires, particularly in the east of the state. My thoughts go to the communities affected by bushfire, and I thank our crews, contractors, incident management personnel and partner agencies for the work they do to keep our communities safe.
Preparing for a Victorian summer takes a lot of planning. As part of our year-round approach to reducing bushfire risk, last year we delivered bushfire risk reduction works across more than 92,000 hectares of public land across the state.
This included planned burning and mechanical treatments such as mulching, mowing, slashing and spraying, as well as constructing and maintaining strategic fuel breaks and upgrading and maintaining the public land road network.
Despite the fire activity we have already seen in spring, our bushfire risk management program will continue where conditions are suitable and it is safe to do so.
Planned burning, mechanical treatments and planned burn preparation are our highest priority into late spring and early summer because if a bushfire starts, these activities will help us suppress fires.
Reducing fuels like grass, leaves, bark, shrubs and fallen branches means fires are less intense and slower to spread, which helps firefighters keep bushfires smaller and contained before they pose a risk to the things we care about - our communities and our environment.
Victoria will always have bushfires, but we want our communities to know that when a bushfire starts, we are ready to respond with close to 1,800 FFMVic personnel on the frontline this season.
They are part of DEECA's ( Department of Energy, Environment and Climate Action) 3000 personnel who perform a fire or emergency role, which also include around 1200 personnel who hold accreditations in incident management roles.
Our firefighting equipment includes more than 500 ultralight tankers, around 100 heavy tankers, as well as more than 300 additional plant and trucks including dozers, tractors, graders, loaders, forklifts and excavators.
Ground operations are also supported by Victoria's aerial fleet of 51 aircraft contracted for the 2023-24 summer season. The fleet includes a mix of firebombing aircraft, air supervision and aerial information gathering aircraft. It is supplemented by up to 100 aircraft that can be called when needed.
We are also supported by a plant panel of around 400 contractors (including 19 harvest and haulage contractors) that we can call on for fire suppression work using skilled personnel, dozers, graders, excavators, harvesters and other machinery.
But Victorians also need to be prepared for bushfires if they live, work or visit areas at risk of fire.
With drier and warmer than usual spring and summer conditions, we expect Victorians will be looking forward to getting outdoors to explore and enjoy our beautiful state forests and parks.
We ask visitors to take extra care with campfires and always know and follow the rules as it can take just one stray ember to cause a destructive fire.
Please never leave a campfire unattended and always put a campfire out with water. If the ashes are cool to touch - it's safe to leave. More information about campfire safety is available on the FFMVic and CFA websites.
And to keep up to date on planned burns near you, sign up to receive notifications at Planned Burns Victoria or download the VicEmergency app. You can download the app from the App Store or Google Play.
