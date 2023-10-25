Bendigo Advertiser
Crone added to Victorian Sheffield Shield squad for MCG clash

October 25 2023 - 3:07pm
Xavier Crone. Picture by Getty Images
Xavier Crone. Picture by Getty Images

STRATHFIELDSAYE'S Xavier Crone has been added to the Victorian squad for the Sheffield Shield clash against New South Wales at the MCG starting on Thursday.

