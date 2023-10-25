Crone added to Victorian Sheffield Shield squad for MCG clash

STRATHFIELDSAYE'S Xavier Crone has been added to the Victorian squad for the Sheffield Shield clash against New South Wales at the MCG starting on Thursday.
Paceman Crone joins Scott Boland and Will Pucovski as inclusions into the squad, while Peter Siddle and Maryborough's Cam McClure have been omitted.
Crone helped Carlton to a Premier Cricket win over Footscray last weekend, taking 0-18 off eight overs in the first innings and 1-39 off 10 in the second.
Crone is one of two former Bendigo District Cricket Association players in the Victorian squad for the game against the Blues, with off-spinner Todd Murphy, formerly of Sandhurst, also named.
"We're excited for the chance to get back to Melbourne to play some red-ball cricket and there aren't many places better to play than the Melbourne Cricket Ground," Cricket Victoria head of male cricket David Hussey said on Wednesday..
"The boys are coming off a hard-fought win (over Queensland) in the Marsh One-Day Cup in Mackay and are keen to make it two wins in a row coming into this week.
"It is a great opportunity for the lads to return to the the MCG and face New South Wales, who we have a rich rivalry with."
The game is a rematch of last season's Sheffield Shield final in which Victoria beat New South Wales at the SCG by 10 wickets.
Squad:
Will Sutherland (c) (Prahran)
Peter Handscomb (St Kilda)
Scott Boland (Frankston-Peninsula)
Xavier Crone (Carlton)
Travis Dean (Footscray)
Sam Harper (Melbourne)
Marcus Harris (St Kilda)
Campbell Kellaway (Melbourne)
Todd Murphy (St Kilda)
Fergus O'Neill (Melbourne)
Mitch Perry (Richmond)
Will Pucovski (Melbourne)
Matthew Short (Northcote)
