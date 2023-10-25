New faces makes for exciting season at Little Athletics Bendigo

Little Athletics Bendigo's season has begun, and a new generation of athletes are strutting their stuff.
This Saturday, LAB will enter its fourth week of the 2023-24 season, and there are already new faces impressing, according to committee member Nick Storey.
He said while numbers are slightly down on last year, a fresh crop of inspired young athletes is picking up where others left off.
"We're currently sitting at just over the 200 paid athletes mark, but we've had a huge number of first-timers, which is really pleasing," Storey said.
"There's a broad range of newcomers, including in the under-12s age group when usually it is only the youngest we see big growth in, but to have a broad spectrum of fresh faces is awesome."
Each athlete gets the chance to find their strengths and improve their weaknesses with a wide array of drills delivered.
"We have three different programs that we run, but each has a sprint, distance, throw and jump event through all the age groups," Storey said.
"The kids love it, and we try not to encourage them to compete against each other, but kids being kids, that's what they do.
"The big focus is for them to beat their previous personal bests as we just want to see the kids improve themselves."
It is a busy start to the season for LAB, with the club preparing for the Centre Track and Field Championships on November 25.
Storey is hoping to see as many volunteers as possible to ensure the event and season as a whole runs smoothly.
"We had a big turnout last week, but we're trying to get everyone engaged and involved because Bendigo is hosting the regional relays at the end of November, so we're working towards that," Storey said.
"We can never get enough parents and volunteers, and we're encouraging people to get involved in the committee as we've only got two new members, and there's four of us whose kids are near the end of their Little Athletics journey, so we need fresh blood."
LAB holds sessions every Saturday morning and the odd Friday night while also offering free extra training on Wednesday evenings with coach Peter Clarke.
