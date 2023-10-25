Dyson Daniels' second season in the NBA begins in Memphis on Thursday morning (AEDT).
The former Bendigo Braves guard and his New Orleans Pelicans team-mates take on a Memphis Grizzlies outfit that is without suspended star Ja Morant and injured starting centre Steven Adams.
The Pelicans have injury problems of their own, with Jose Alvarado (right ankle sprain), Naji Marshall (right knee contusion) and Trey Murphy (left knee) all ruled out of the season-opener.
Their absence provides Daniels with more opportunities for court time.
The 20-year-old played 59 games in his rookie season and averaged 3.8 points, 3.2 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.
He was in the starting five for 11 of those 59 games. As a starter, Daniels averaged six points, four rebounds and four assists per game.
"We know Dyson is solid defensively," New Orleans head coach Willie Green said of Daniels.
"Now it's just about creating an offensive identity and being a solid player for us. We know he can do it. He's been really good, starting in summer league but even in camp for us.
"We just need him to be solid (on offence). Sometimes that is being aggressive, attacking the paint. Sometimes it is, 'I'm open ... shoot.' "
The Pelicans finished ninth in the western conference standings last season and are expected to elevate into the top six and an automatic play-off berth this season.
After tackling Memphis in game one, the Pelicans have a tricky two-game home stretch against the New York Knicks on Sunday (AEDT) and the Steph Curry-led Golden State Warriors on Tuesday (AEDT).
