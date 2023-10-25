Bendigo Advertiser
Three property auctions in Bendigo for October 28

By Ben Loughran
Updated October 26 2023 - 9:57am, first published 6:30am
There are three auctions scheduled for October 28. File picture.
A two-bedroom home, an old miner's cottage and a vacant block of land are up for grabs for potential homebuyers at separate auctions on October 28.

