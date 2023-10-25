A two-bedroom home, an old miner's cottage and a vacant block of land are up for grabs for potential homebuyers at separate auctions on October 28.
The most expensive piece of real estate, by estimation, going to auction this weekend is the vacant block of land on Doak Street in East Bendigo.
The 1030 square-foot parcel has been valued at between $600,000 and $660,000 and is located just off of the McIvor Highway.
The auction for the property is being run through DCK Bendigo and is scheduled to start at 12pm.
The second most expensive home by estimation is the two-bedroom home on Olinda Street in Quarry Hill.
With an indicative price of between $500,000 and $550,000 the home offers an open dining and living area with a verandah at the front of the property.
The house also boasts a nice garden and is located close to eateries and a local school.
This auction is being run through Ray White Bendigo and is scheduled to start at 12pm.
Lastly, the least expensive property going to auction on October 28 is the old miner's cottage on Myall Street in Quarry Hill.
The rundown house offers two bedrooms and sits on a 485 sqaure-metre block but needs some serious work to get up to livable condition.
The action is being run through DCK Bendigo and is scheduled to take place at 11am.
