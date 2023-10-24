ENTRY number was at 46 for the latest round in the A.L. Parker Electrical-backed Tuesday Night Series for athletes at the Flora Hill track.
Athletes raced 1000m, 3000m or 5000m at the Retreat Road complex.
On a big night of racing, University's Glenn McMillan won the 5000m in 17:59 and also ran the first of the 3000m heats where he was third in 9:45.
It was a one-two result for South Bendigo in the first of the 3000m events as Jake Hilson charged to victory in 9:10 from rising star Tyler Fynch, 9:44.
Heat two went the way of Larry Abel in 12:49 from South Bendigo's Piper Fynch, 12:59, and Rebecca Anfuso, 13:48, from Bendigo Harriers.
The 1000m ended in a Bendigo Little Athletics double as Beau Blythman was first across the line in 3:26 from Milanke Haasbroek, 3:34.
Results from Tuesday's racing:
Mixed 1000m: Beau Blythman 12, BLA 3:26.55; Milanke Haasbroek 9, BLA 3:34.68; Preston Anfuso 10, BH 3:54.39; Axel Norfolk-Birch 11, Inv. 4:02.90; Jack Norris 13, Inv. 4:03.27; Ronny Epps 8, Uni. 4:11.38; Darcey Whitsed 13, BH 4:16.24; Oliver Anfuso 8, BH 4:22.02; Sienna Bayliss 10, Uni. 4:40.13; Kathryn Heagney 73, Eh 4:52.04; Melissa Abel 37, Inv. 5:00.37; Haidee Whitsed 49, BH 5:12.47; Chloe Abel 10, Inv. 5:16.11; Lucy Abel 9, Inv. 5:29.76; Leo Epps 6, Uni. 5:54.07; Toni Phillips 51, BH 7:14.00.
Mixed 3000m: Heat one: Jake Hilson 24, SB 9:10.09; Tyler Fynch 13, SB 9:44.86; Glenn McMillan 31, Uni. 9:45.48; Russell Jenkins 61, Uni. 11:05.44; Andrew Creer 52, Uni. 11:09.49; Sam Bruce 27, Inv. 11:16.86; David Cripps 52, Uni. 11:25.64; Trevor Kelly 64, Eh 11:29.16; Vanessa Garry 31, Uni. 11:41.35; Tom Garry 30, BH 11:46.77; Jessica Paynter 27, Inv. 11:48.27; Callen Bayliss 13, Uni. 13:08.15; Keelan McInerney 13, BH 13:11.23
Heat two: Larry Abel 58, Inv. 12:49.72; Piper Fynch 11, SB 12:59.08; Rebecca Anfuso 38, BH 13:48.16; Richard Marchingo 61 BH, 14:18.44; Ross Douglas 57, Uni. 14:45.42; Melissa Barnes 51, BH 15:09.77; Charles Chambers 69, Uni. 15:22.89; Nadene Macdonald 43, BH 15:39.82; Rebecca Soulsby 49, BH 15:50.81; Anthony Byrne 41, Uni. 16:51.05; Jimmy Byrne 11, Uni. 16:52.49; Lynley McDonald 72, Uni. 17:46.15; Melissa Douglas 48, Uni. 18:34.49.
Mixed 5000m: Glenn McMillan 31, Uni. 17:59.25; Mitch Whitham 25, Uni. 18:10.73; Steven Field 45, Uni. 19:05.30; Hunter Gill 75, BH 27:46.87.
Club legend - BH Bendigo Harriers; BLA Bendigo Little Athletics; Eh Eaglehawk; SB South Bendigo; Uni. Bendigo University; Inv. Invitation.
