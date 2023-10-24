KYNETON'S Sell stable is hoping its three-time city winner Lovin' Laughs can return to somewhere near his best at Geelong on Wednesday.
The seven-year-old gelding will line up in the 1600m benchmark 64 (race four) on a massive Geelong Cup day.
His appearance continues a long preparation, which kicked off in June, and included his third city win at Sandown in July.
A three-time winner aboard Lovin' Laughs, including two of his city triumphs, Madison Lloyd will again take the reins on the son of Foreplay and Caribbea on Wednesday.
Stable spokesperson Mel Sell said the gelding was definitely in good order and capable of running a cheeky race.
"He ran super in the (benchmark) 84 at Sandown (three starts ago) and was very honest and then he had a bit of a freshen up and went to The Valley, although he's never really handled The Valley," she said.
"He can be a bit smart and only do as much as he has to do and he just didn't go that night.
"We took him to Kyneton last start where he was a bit of a handful, but I think he's really come on from that and he's a very sneaky chance.
"He has been up for a while, but he is one of those horses who just cops it.
"He never leaves any feed and he loves to work; and he loves a situation where he finally gets a chance to get a bit of weight off his back."
A winner of eight of his 41 career starts and placed four times for $229,690 in earnings, Sell said Lovin' Laughs had been a solid performer for the stable throughout his career.
"He's tough as nails and honest as anything we have had," she said.
"Not bad for an 'experiment' horse. The only reason he is here is his father had fertility issues and the owner is a vet, who was doing a bit of work for the stud, so they put their mare to him.
"It's turned out nicely."
A half-sister to Lovin' Laughs, Gingers Ninja made her debut for the stable at Kyneton on Tuesday.
The three year-old Dare To Dream/Caribbea filly finished midfield despite running greenly throughout.
Sell is hoping Lloyd's return to the saddle, after not riding him at Kyneton, can again bring out the best out in Lovin' Laughs.
"She adores him. He has taken the pee out of a few senior jockeys in his time, but he goes straight as a die for Maddy," she said.
"You just can't dispute what they have done together."
The Sells have some fond memories of Geelong Cup day.
Their last cup day runner was Penny To Sell, who finished second behind the Dan O'Sullivan-trained Truly Discreet, in a heat of the The Melbourne Cup Carnival Country Series (1500m) in 2019.
