Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Sells give Lovin' Laughs a 'sneaky chance' on Geelong Cup day

By Kieran Iles
Updated October 24 2023 - 4:45pm, first published 4:44pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lovin' Laughs, ridden by Madison Lloyd, wins at Sandown in July this year. The seven-year-old gelding will see action on Geelong Cup day. Picture by Pat Scala/Racing Photos
Lovin' Laughs, ridden by Madison Lloyd, wins at Sandown in July this year. The seven-year-old gelding will see action on Geelong Cup day. Picture by Pat Scala/Racing Photos

KYNETON'S Sell stable is hoping its three-time city winner Lovin' Laughs can return to somewhere near his best at Geelong on Wednesday.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.