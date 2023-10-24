Bendigo Advertiser
Logan earns sixth National Championships selection

By Nathan Spicer
October 24 2023 - 4:30pm
Caleb Logan will be one of the key figures for Victoria Country's 2023 National Championships campaign. Picture by Darren Howe
Bendigo local Caleb Logan has been selected for his sixth Toyota Wheelchair AFL National Championships.

