Logan earns sixth National Championships selection

Bendigo local Caleb Logan has been selected for his sixth Toyota Wheelchair AFL National Championships.
The experienced campaigner will lead a new-look Victoria Country outfit as either co-captain or vice-captain in its debut at the Championships.
It is the first time Logan has been in a leadership role at the Championships since being co-captain in the 2019 tournament, and the Essendon Victorian Wheelchair Football League star said it is a proud moment to help guide his side through a National Championships campaign again.
"It means heaps because it's the first National Championships where there's a Victoria Country side," Logan said.
"It will be a real honour to lead them out."
Logan won the title last year with Victoria before Metro and Country split ahead of the 2023 edition.
While he was able to scratch the itch that had eluded him in his previous four attempts, Logan said the pressure is on to go back-to-back.
"There's still a bit of pressure as it's bigger than the league, and to win it as the first-ever Vic Country side would be massive," he said.
"I still get a bit nervous, and there's nothing wrong with that because it means you care, so it gets me going."
Every other member of the ten-man squad is in either their first or second National Championships squad, including former Bendigo boy Chris Henderson.
Logan said the squad is in good shape ahead of their opening match at the State Netball and Hockey Centre on November 2.
"We had a scrimmage on Sunday against a full-strength Vic Metro, and we only lost by seven points, which is promising," he said.
"But I've heard South Australia are back to their strongest lineup when they won the first five in a row, and Queensland are also looking solid."
His sixth selection for the National Championships is a record for Victorian's.
Every state and territory will compete at this year's event, along with teams from the Australian Defence Force (ADF) and Returned Services League of Australia (RSL).
Games on Saturday, November 4 and 5, will be broadcast on Kayo Freebies.
