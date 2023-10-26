Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

106 Mackenzie Street West, Golden Square | House of the Week

By House of the Week
October 26 2023 - 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A local icon still ahead of its time | House of the Week
A local icon still ahead of its time | House of the Week

4 BED | 3 BATH | 7 CAR

  • 106 Mackenzie Street West, Golden Square
  • $2.1 to $2.3 million
  • LAND: 1851 square metres
  • AGENCY: Ray White Bendigo
  • CONTACT: Matt Connolly 0419 369 844
  • INSPECT: By appointment

Most Bendigo locals would at least be aware of the large and distinctive creation at 106 Mackenzie Street West.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.