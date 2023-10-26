A local icon still ahead of its time | House of the Week

Most Bendigo locals would at least be aware of the large and distinctive creation at 106 Mackenzie Street West.
The work of renowned local builder Steven Bish, selling agent Matt Connolly tells us that it seems to have had an influence on other homes built in the area over the past 16 years.
"Most people in Bendigo have driven past it," Matt said, "and have been looking at it for materials to use in their own home builds."
From his own observations as an agent, Matt said he has noticed that "now everyone is using this kind of stuff".
Beyond mere taste, there's good reason for using this home as inspiration because it's an award-winning design.
A quick browse of the Steve Bish Building website shows that this home won them the category of Best Custom Built Home Over $350,000 in the 2007 HIA Central Victorian Housing Awards. The firm has also had a number of other designs win them more awards since.
In addition to its looks, the sheer scale of everything in this property is also a sight to behold.
The rooms are vast, there's extensive use of glass to let light in, and it's built over multiple split levels on a block of 1851 square metres which feels even bigger thanks to the nature reserve behind, and the open grass of church grounds across the road.
It takes advantage of its elevated position with great views over the surrounding area from many vantage points throughout the home.
Furthermore, "it has one of the biggest entertaining areas I've seen," Matt said.
Plus it has "an amazing swimming pool."
Entertaining inside is also easy, with room for what Matt estimates could easily fit 25 to 30 guests in the dining room alone.
Then there's other areas like the private bar, the wine cellar, the beautiful front terrace, and two more huge living areas.
The home also has four bedrooms, two of which have an ensuite each, and one of those also has a walk-in robe so big that it's actually a private dressing room.
Then there's all the other features like a massive seven vehicle garage, a study that's tucked away to aid productivity, ducted heating and cooling to keep the whole home comfortable, and plenty more to discover.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.