Track cycling returns to Tom Flood Sports Centre

After last summer's Bendigo and District Cycling Club's track season was decimated due to a multitude of forces outside of its control, there is an air of anticipation for its return.
Thursday night track racing begins this week with the Crystal Classic Handicap over 1000m for female riders in age groups 15 and above, highlighting the first evening's action.
The Tom Flood Sports Centre is all systems go in a complete contrast to this stage in 2022 when construction delays due to weather and floods caused the BDCC to cancel highly popular events, including the Christmas Carnival and Bendigo International Madison.
"It's been so long since we could use the track, so there's plenty of eagerness," BDCC vice-president Darren Casey said.
"This Thursday will be our first meet of the season, and we'll look to slowly build up our numbers as the season progresses after last year's disaster."
Junior and senior numbers are down with the ever-crowded road and gravel schedule forcing many senior cyclists to forego some track events.
"Summer used to be track, but now we've got the Tour Down Under and Nationals, so it's tough to attract those numbers we used to, but hopefully, a few of the guys like Connor Sens will do the Madison and cross-over when they can fit it in," Casey said.
"I think it will snowball as we'll have a lot of the senior riders back in Bendigo throughout summer, including Blake Agnoletto, who has been based in Adelaide with the national team and pro-tour rider Pat Eddy, who we can hopefully attract to inspire the young ones."
Last season's cancellation has meant junior numbers have dropped also.
Casey is hopeful that will change as the season nears its big events.
"Last season affected the club with junior development and meant we lost some kids to other sports, including mountain biking, which we support," Casey said.
"But we've had the J-Cycles on a Sunday morning and junior training, which has attracted a few new members, so it will take time, but hopefully, by the Christmas Carnival, we'll have a better outlook."
