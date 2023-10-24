Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Baby Jaycee connections face anxious injury wait

By Kieran Iles
October 24 2023 - 1:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Baby Jaycee connections face anxious injury wait
Baby Jaycee connections face anxious injury wait

HEATHCOTE trainer Bob Douglas and the Bendigo owners of Baby Jaycee are facing a nervous wait to discover the extent of an injury to their star Group 1 winner.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.