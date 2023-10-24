Baby Jaycee connections face anxious injury wait

HEATHCOTE trainer Bob Douglas and the Bendigo owners of Baby Jaycee are facing a nervous wait to discover the extent of an injury to their star Group 1 winner.
The rising three-year-old suffered a tear in her lower back muscle during her Cranbourne Cup heat at Sandown Park last Thursday night.
She flew out of box one and smartly led the field into the back straight before things went amiss.
The short-priced favourite was quickly overtaken by four of her six rivals and ended up sixth, 6.66-metres behind the winner, Navarino ($6).
It was her worst finish to a race since placing seventh in the Group 1 Maturity Final at The Meadows in July.
Douglas, who has guided Baby Jaycee to 30 wins and 14 placings from 54 starts - headlined by her Group 1 win in the $100,000-to-the-winner Sapphire Crown in May - said only time would tell whether she would make it back to the track again.
He added the ongoing health of the dog would be the priority.
READ MORE:
"It's touch and go whether she'll get back - I don't really know yet," Douglas said.
"If she doesn't come back anywhere near her best then she won't race again.
"I knew something had gone wrong straight away - she was out in front and she just dropped back sharply.
"Unfortunately, when she cooled down, we found an injury on her.
"It's one of those injuries she can come back from, it just depends on the extent of the damage. It's tough to tell. We are still icing it at the moment to minimise the swelling and damage.
"She is good in herself; we've been walking her around, trying to minimise the scar damage.
"We are treating her, but I won't know for at least four weeks how it is."
Douglas confirmed the injury was to the bottom of her back muscle.
"They can do them (a tear) high or in the middle, but she's done hers at the bottom, which I think gives her more chance of coming back," he said.
"She was going to bolt in (last Thursday) and she was going to run good time too. It was a really good track.
"But that's the way it goes - we'll just wait and see what happens."
The injury means Baby Jaycee will miss some of Australia's biggest races over the next two months.
Douglas confirmed Baby Jaycee had been invited to contest the Group 1 Topgun and was also preparing for a tilt at next month's Group 1 Melbourne Cup.
Douglas said he believed a pair of recent wins at The Meadows and Sandown before last Thursday were proof Baby Jaycee was again nearing her best, after being sidelined for three weeks following a second in her heat of the Million Dollar Chase at Temora last month, when she was cannoned into in the catching pen.
"She was just hitting her peak - three-year-old is when they peak," he said.
"But that's racing - it could have happened at the start of her racing career. We're lucky we've got 14 great months out of her without much drama.
"But we've still got her and she's bright; we just have to hope she comes back to where she was.
"If ever a greyhound could do it, it's her as she is tough.
"She's just special. She has that rare quality that you can't just put in them."
Raced by Bendigo's John Pertzel and his three adult children, Jy, Bree and Tory, Baby Jaycee has amassed $484,895 in earnings.
Douglas will have a fair bit else to keep him occupied as he continues with Baby Jaycee's rehabilitation.
He has the more-than-handy Call Me Marley (15 wins and 20 placings from 60 starts), who was third at The Meadows on Saturday night and before that a winner at Ballarat, still racing.
He has also begun trialling six pups from a litter out of his former racing bitch Cool Limit, who won eight races.
"They are only starting out. I don't think there will be any Baby Jaycess there, but they will win races," he said.
"We've just broken them in and they have started to trial on the track at Bendigo.
"They will be eight or 10 weeks away. (Wednesday) morning was their first time out of what we call puppy boxes at Bendigo and they didn't go too badly for their first go.
"If they can win a few races, I'll be happy."
READ MORE:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.