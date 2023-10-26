Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

26 Marcus Court, Maiden Gully | Feature Property

By Feature Property
October 26 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The dream entertainer | Feature Property
The dream entertainer | Feature Property

4 BED | 2 BATH | 6 CAR

  • 26 Marcus Court, Maiden Gully
  • $890,000 - $975,000
  • LAND: 1500 square metres
  • AGENCY: Belle Property
  • CONTACT: Tim Noonan 0413 464 949 or Mark Keck 0447 217 125
  • INSPECT: By appointment

Enjoying a quiet pocket off Monsants Road in family-friendly area this quality home has every comfort for an enjoyable lifestyle.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.