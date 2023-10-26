The dream entertainer | Feature Property

Enjoying a quiet pocket off Monsants Road in family-friendly area this quality home has every comfort for an enjoyable lifestyle.
Created by Jones and McGregor Builders in 2002, the home has since received some further updates in the kitchen, the bathrooms and to the carpets.
Inside there are two living areas. It has a formal lounge-sitting room and a spacious, light-filled, open-plan living, dining and kitchen zone with stunning Jarrah timber floors. The well-appointed kitchen features an oversized island bench, an induction cooktop, and an electric wall oven (with gas also available).
Meanwhile an undercover outdoor entertaining space overlooks the low-maintenance garden. Plus a spacious garage has been converted into a multi-purpose studio with a built-in bar with hot and cold water, a toilet and roller door access. And the adjoining shed is handy for storage.
The layout inside the home is versatile in that it has four obvious generously-sized bedrooms along with a study with a sizeable built-in desk that could easily convert to a fifth bedroom. The main bedroom includes a walk-in robe and an ensuite while the other bedrooms feature built-in robes and are near the family bathroom which has a freestanding bath and a separate toilet.
