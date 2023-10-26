Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

62 Taylor Street, Ascot | Feature Property

By Feature Property
October 26 2023 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Impressive family paradise | Feature Property
Impressive family paradise | Feature Property

4 BED | 2 BATH | 8 CAR

  • 62 Taylor Street, Ascot
  • $1,550,000 to $1,575,000
  • LAND: 1625 square metres
  • AGENCY: Gavin Butler Real Estate
  • CONTACT: Gavin Butler 0427 887 766
  • INSPECT: By appointment

This very large two storey home has been created with a versatile floorplan which includes an outstanding outdoor entertaining space and high quality finishes throughout.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.