Impressive family paradise | Feature Property

This very large two storey home has been created with a versatile floorplan which includes an outstanding outdoor entertaining space and high quality finishes throughout.
Selling agent Gavin Butler says that this property has been designed to accommodate the living and entertaining requirements of modern family life with plenty of space on offer in easily-managed surrounds.
To put some rough numbers on things, if we include the workshop there's 650 square metres of floor area covered by roof, with around 360 square metres of that being living space and a further 140 or so square metres of it serving as covered entertaining area.
Built in 2013, the home's entrance is a grand foyer from which you can see a light-filled interior and an impressive staircase.
The layout includes four spacious bedrooms, while the modern designer kitchen includes quality appliances, stone bench tops and a fabulous butler's pantry.
The location is also fabulous, taking advantage of the views of the golf course and surrounds.
There's a convenient double garage at the front, while the aforementioned workshop at the back has power and a concrete slab. It's a massive 18 metres wide and 9 metres deep and comfortably high enough for many different types of vehicle.
