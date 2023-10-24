Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

Nevins savours big summer of cricket with Victoria and Stars

By Adam Bourke
Updated October 24 2023 - 3:13pm, first published 11:42am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jas Nevins feels right at home in the Melbourne Stars' green and black uniform.
Jas Nevins feels right at home in the Melbourne Stars' green and black uniform.

It's been a whirlwind 2023 for Bendigo cricket product Jas Nevins.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.