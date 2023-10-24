It's been a whirlwind 2023 for Bendigo cricket product Jas Nevins.
After making her Victorian debut late last summer, Nevins earned her first state contract and for the first time was selected in the Melbourne Stars' squad for the Women's Big Bash League season.
The 20-year-old hasn't played for the Melbourne Stars in the opening three games of the WBBL season, but the experience of being around the group is worth its weight in gold.
Mixing with Australian superstar Meg Lanning and international stars Sophia Dunkley, Alice Capsey and Maia Bouchier (England) on a daily basis is improving Nevins' game.
"There are so many good cricketers in the squad... they're great to be around.'' Nevins said.
"Watching them go about their business is awesome and picking their brains throughout the tournament is something I'll be doing.
"It's a wonderful opportunity. A lot has come at once and, to be honest, I wasn't expecting this contract.
"I wasn't expecting to debut for Victoria earlier this year either. I'm stoked that it has happened which is why I want to make the most of this and soak up as much as I can.
"The WBBL is a top-tier competition, with so many wonderful international cricketers, so I'd be silly not to take note of what they're doing."
READ MORE: EVCA weekend wrap
READ MORE: Home track success for Bendigo hoop
Nevins bats in the top four for her Victorian Women's Premier Cricket club Plenty Valley.
Her role for Victoria at WNCL level and for the Stars at WBBL level is to bat down the order and score freely in the latter overs.
"At the end of the day my skill set is applicable to all areas,'' Nevins said.
"Yes, I'll come in later in the innings, but I feel like I can do just as good a job as I do in the top three with Plenty Valley.
"There's a lot of experience in the group, so I really don't mind where I bat. It's exciting to be out there."
Nevins said her rise to the state squad and Melbourne Stars squad wouldn't have been possible without the support of her family, friends and her home club Kangaroo Flat.
"I'm excited to get to this point in my career, but it wouldn't have happened without the people I had around me back home,'' she said.
"A lot of my early teens were spent with Mum and Dad legging it down the highway to Melbourne to training sessions.
"The support of my family and friends was huge for me. Playing local cricket in Bendigo was so imperative to my development.
"Everybody at Kangaroo Flat Cricket Club has been so good to me. The senior players - the likes of Adam Burns and Brent Hamblin - have been amazing.
"Anytime I have asked a question of the senior players they've always been willing to help or to throw extra balls to me at training.
"To play a couple of senior games with them was really exciting. Some of my fondest memories of cricket are with Kangaroo Flat."
Nevins is keeping herself busy away from cricket by studying secondary education part-time with Federation University.
"It's good to have something outside of cricket,'' she said.
"The university has been great in assisting me with assessment deadlines or if I need extensions.
"Cricket can be hectic, but I can still study and prepare myself for life after cricket. I'm really enjoying the uni side of things.
"Life is really good at the moment. I'm really happy."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.