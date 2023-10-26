World OT Day, 2023: Meredith Bryan reflects on her sons' journey with occupational therapists Advertising Feature

Meredith Bryan (centre) said her family had been changed so much for the better by the work of the occupational therapists who have worked with her two sons, Flynn and Will, over the best part of 18 years. Pictures supplied.

Like a pebble thrown into a pond, the ripple effect one occupational therapist has on a child can change the outcomes of a whole community for the better.

Mother-of-four Meredith Bryan has seen this with her own eyes, watching her children blossom under the care of their therapists. Her sons, 17-year-old Will and 10-year-old Flynn, have both been cared for by passionate OTs.

"It's emotional for me as a mother to see the positive impact the occupational therapists have had on my sons, and the effect my sons are now having and will continue to have on others," she said.



Currently completing his HSC exams, Will had years of therapy for dyspraxia.



He has now decided to pursue a career in allied health, either as an OT or a speech pathologist, to help others in the same way he and his brother have been helped.

For Flynn, his care has been more involved. Alongside dyspraxia, he has been diagnosed with autism and ADHD, and has been working with OTs since he was two, undertaking therapy for movement, speech and social skills.

This year, Flynn made it to the school's public speaking finals. His OT, Lisa Celi, has been working on his emotional regulation, core strength and fine motor skills for six and a half years.

His speech, "three reasons why everyone should have an autistic friend", is now framed in Lisa's office.



It has also now graced the lecture halls of Macquarie University and heralded as an exemplary description of autism which has helped others understand themselves and loved ones better.



"I think sometimes we worry as parents that our children are going to be stigmatised, or that they are going to have a negative view of themselves," Meredith said.



Lisa Celi has been the wonderful occupational therapist working with Flynn for the past six and a half years.

"But if they've got the backing of wonderful therapists and teachers and family, that's where you lay the foundation in these early years and build on that.



"Part of Flynn's positive understanding of himself as a neurodiverse person has come out of his work with his occupational therapists."



As a mother, Meredith said the OTs became a part of her family, there offering support through the best and worst moments, and said she and other mothers grieved when their sessions ended.

"They are there through the hardest moments of your life, and their commitment needs to be celebrated."

Unity through Community



World OT Day (Friday 27) is in the middle of Occupational Therapy Week (OT Week), running from October 23 to 29 with the theme 'Unity in Community'. It aims to recognise the 28,000 OTs around the country who work tirelessly to improve lives.



Occupational Therapy Australia (OTA) CEO Samantha Hunter said they're on a mission to share the life-changing work of OTs in their communities.

"They play a significant role in uniting a community through collaboration, inclusion, and engagement," she said.



"They are a vital link in connecting people with their own communities and yet their work often goes unrecognised, or is not fully understood."

An occupational therapist's role is diverse, and may include providing a person with a newly acquired injury or disability with strategies to support them in activities; supporting a return to work or leisure; working with people experiencing mental illness; getting people out of hospital and home quickly and safely; enabling children to build skills and confidence; and supporting those at the end of life to die with dignity.