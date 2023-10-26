Like a pebble thrown into a pond, the ripple effect one occupational therapist has on a child can change the outcomes of a whole community for the better.
Mother-of-four Meredith Bryan has seen this with her own eyes, watching her children blossom under the care of their therapists. Her sons, 17-year-old Will and 10-year-old Flynn, have both been cared for by passionate OTs.
"It's emotional for me as a mother to see the positive impact the occupational therapists have had on my sons, and the effect my sons are now having and will continue to have on others," she said.
Currently completing his HSC exams, Will had years of therapy for dyspraxia.
He has now decided to pursue a career in allied health, either as an OT or a speech pathologist, to help others in the same way he and his brother have been helped.
For Flynn, his care has been more involved. Alongside dyspraxia, he has been diagnosed with autism and ADHD, and has been working with OTs since he was two, undertaking therapy for movement, speech and social skills.
This year, Flynn made it to the school's public speaking finals. His OT, Lisa Celi, has been working on his emotional regulation, core strength and fine motor skills for six and a half years.
His speech, "three reasons why everyone should have an autistic friend", is now framed in Lisa's office.
It has also now graced the lecture halls of Macquarie University and heralded as an exemplary description of autism which has helped others understand themselves and loved ones better.
"I think sometimes we worry as parents that our children are going to be stigmatised, or that they are going to have a negative view of themselves," Meredith said.
"But if they've got the backing of wonderful therapists and teachers and family, that's where you lay the foundation in these early years and build on that.
"Part of Flynn's positive understanding of himself as a neurodiverse person has come out of his work with his occupational therapists."
As a mother, Meredith said the OTs became a part of her family, there offering support through the best and worst moments, and said she and other mothers grieved when their sessions ended.
"They are there through the hardest moments of your life, and their commitment needs to be celebrated."
World OT Day (Friday 27) is in the middle of Occupational Therapy Week (OT Week), running from October 23 to 29 with the theme 'Unity in Community'. It aims to recognise the 28,000 OTs around the country who work tirelessly to improve lives.
Occupational Therapy Australia (OTA) CEO Samantha Hunter said they're on a mission to share the life-changing work of OTs in their communities.
"They play a significant role in uniting a community through collaboration, inclusion, and engagement," she said.
"They are a vital link in connecting people with their own communities and yet their work often goes unrecognised, or is not fully understood."
An occupational therapist's role is diverse, and may include providing a person with a newly acquired injury or disability with strategies to support them in activities; supporting a return to work or leisure; working with people experiencing mental illness; getting people out of hospital and home quickly and safely; enabling children to build skills and confidence; and supporting those at the end of life to die with dignity.
Today is World Occupational Therapy Day, an opportunity to shine a light on the invaluable work performed in this health profession. In recognition of the day, two local OTs share what the job means to them.
"I can do it!" The favourite words from my two-year-old grandson as he masters a new skill. Every day a new skill added to his growing list and along with that the joy and confidence of achievement that comes with developing independence.
"I can do it!" Words often spoken by my son who has mastered the art of using his power wheelchair joystick with his chin. His skills include living in his own home and working part time. Over the span of his lifetime he has worked with many therapists to achieve this goal. His go to attitude is, "I can do it".
"I can do it now" is the comment from my patient whose recently built accessible bathroom enables him to shower, dress and use the toilet with independence and dignity.
Every day in our professional practice occupational therapists assist clients to overcome challenges associated with their disability.
This work involves a community team in action. We work with the families, medical specialists, allied health professionals, tradies, educational staff, case managers, nurses, IT staff - the list goes on to embrace the wider community. We all seek to participate in community, but it also takes community to get it done.
Stepping into studying occupational therapy as a mature age student was a little unconventional compared to most of my cohort finishing their studies this year.
I was first exposed to occupational therapy when my daughter was diagnosed with severe hip dysplasia and an occupational therapist assisted us in hospital after her first surgery.
Throughout my daughters' subsequent surgeries, I continued to research how to alter her environment to accommodate her condition, braces and non weight-bearing restrictions.
My passion to support my daughter have as much independence as possible, while supporting her developmental needs highlighted my enthusiasm for helping people.
Coming from an emergency services background, where every day is different, I began researching occupational therapy.
The variety of work, with people across the whole lifespan really drew me to occupational therapy and I knew transitioning into allied health made perfect sense.
Studying occupational therapy as a mature aged student at La Trobe University has been an amazing experience. I have been supported throughout the whole degree and have met some wonderful people along the way.
The degree has provided me with an opportunity to develop my knowledge and skills, and I can not wait to begin my career as an occupational therapist.