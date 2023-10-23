Positive signs, but still plenty of work to do.
That's the summation of Bendigo Spirit coach Kennedy Kereama after his side completed its WNBL pre-season campaign with a strong victory over the Melbourne Boomers.
The Spirit defeated the Boomers 94-70 in a confidence-boosting performance in the last of 10 pre-season games for the club.
"The mantra of this team is we're going to do things by committee,'' Kereama said.
"This group has done a good job of buying into playing that way and embracing the ability to leverage off each other and work hard for each other.
"10 pre-season games is as comprehensive as it gets... the scary thing is we have some important pieces to add to this group, so we can only get better.
"It's only early days, but there's a lot of promise there. This is the kind of group that could have a very high ceiling."
The Spirit were without Kelsey Griffin as she continues to monitor a hamstring injury.
"You always need to keep things in perspective because the Boomers were missing some key players as well,'' Kereama said.
"Next time we play them they will have one or two more pieces, but at the same time you can only play the team that is in front of you.
"We've had a big focus on us and I've been really happy with the way the team has come together."
The Spirit shot the ball at 55 per cent from the field and restricted the Boomers to 35 per cent shooting.
"Nearly every player in our team scored in double figures,'' Kereama said.
"It's a pre-season win, so you get nothing for it in the scheme of things, but we really came out of that game with some areas we need to improve on.
"Coming away with a win was great, but we probably had five areas to work on, so we'll continue to strive to improve the team."
The Spirit now turn their attention to the season-opener against reigning premier Townsville at Red Energy Arena on November 4.
