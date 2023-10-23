Celui bound for The Valley; Virtuous Circle eyes Geelong Cup

STAR Bendigo colt Celui will look to take the next step in his promising career at Moonee Valley on Friday night.
The Brent Stanley-trained three-year-old will be having his first start since scoring a smart first-up win on his home track late last month, when ridden by champion jockey Damien Oliver.
It was another exciting performance by the son of Toronado, who has won twice and been placed once in his first four starts.
His only unplaced effort came in the $1.95 million Inglis Millennium at Randwick in February.
Stanley has taken an ultra-patient approach with Celui, bypassing last Saturday's Gothic Stakes at Caulfield in favour of a three-year-old benchmark 70 at The Valley.
"He's flying .... he's a good horse," he said.
"Hopefully he gets through this Friday night and can run in the (Group 1) Coolmore Stud Stakes (1200m) up the straight at Flemington on derby day."
Celui is the most exciting youngster Stanley has trained, eclipsing Sweet Sherry, who won the Listed Maribyrnong Trial Stakes on debut as a two-year-old, in 2015.
She went on to run sixth in the Group 1 Blue Diamond and seventh in the Group 1 Golden Slipper at Rosehill.
Sweet Sherry ended her career with four wins from 16 starts, with her biggest success in the Group 2 Euclase Stakes at Morphettville in 2017.
Celui is expected to gallop at The Valley on Tuesday morning.
Meanwhile, the road to the $8.4 million Group 1 Melbourne Cup (3200m) for the Liam Howley-trained Virtuous Circle will go through this Wednesday's Group 3 Geelong Cup (2400m).
The four-year-old is among a full field of 17 acceptors for the $500,000 feature, with several of the contenders eyeing the first Tuesday in November.
They include the topweight Spanish Mission, Ashrun, King Frankel, Magical Lagoon, Fancy Man Amade and First Immortal, Ferago and The Map.
Virtuous Circle, who will be ridden on Wednesday by Damian Lane, is currently 19th in the Melbourne Cup order of entry.
He will be having his first start since striking plenty of interference in the Group 3 Bart Cummings (2520m) and is the second favourite behind First Immortal in the early TAB fixed odds market at $6.
Ciaron Maher and David Eustace will target the Geelong Cup with High Emocean, last year's Group 3 Bendigo Cup winner and the third placegetter in last year's Melboourne Cup.
The mare is currently 27th in the Melbourne Cup order of entry.
Three horses - Media Puzzle (2002), Americain (2010) and Dunaden (2011) - have completed the Geelong-Melbourne Cup double.
Last year's Geelong Cup winner Emissary went on to finish second in the Melbourne Cup behind Gold Trip.
