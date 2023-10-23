A CRACK at this Saturday's $30,000 St Arnaud Cup (2000m) and a potential showdown against son Toby looms on the radar for Bendigo trainer Steven Lake and his stayer Saint Ay.
The eight-year-old gelding returned to the winners' list for the first time in 480 days with a gutsy 1860m win on Avoca Cup day last Saturday.
The son of undefeated multiple Group 1 winner Reset won for the second time in 22 starts with Lake as his trainer.
He previously won four times for his former trainer Dean Mirfin at Bathurst.
Second-up after a long spell, Saint Ay was nicely ridden by in-form jockey Neil Farley, who notched up a double at Avoca.
Lake admitted to heading to Avoca with a good degree of confidence after the gelding worked home solidly first-up at Tatura after being nine lengths off the leaders entering the straight.
"He got a great ride and just toughed it out and won well I thought," he said.
"Neil is a very underrated jockey.
"I thought the horse had been going well and he's confirmed that for me."
Saint Ay's return to racing at Tatura late last month was his first trip to the track on race day since January this year.
His spell was preceded by a solid 12-month block of racing.
"I bought him from a trainer in New South Wales and he was fit when I got him and I just kept him going," Lake said.
"Just towards the end of his last prep I could tell he needed a good break and I gave him that.
"I think the break was a good thing and has allowed him to get over all his niggles. He's feeling brand new again.
"When he's right, he's pretty honest.
"That was our second win with him and he's had multiple placings (seven). We've had a lot of fun with him."
Lake said he was keen for a tilt at the St Arnaud Cup with Saint Ay, who finished third in the race last year, two weeks after he ran third in the Manangatang Cup.
"There is either another benchmark race for him at St Arnaud, if not the St Arnaud Cup," he said.
"He ran third last year, but I think he is going better this year.
"That's his level, those smaller country cups.
"He seems to have pulled up well, so we'll have a look at that Saturday.
"If not, I'll probably take him to Wycheproof for their cup the following weekend.
"As long as the tracks don't get too hard, he should be fine at those country meetings."
A start in the St Arnaud Cup could see Lake go head-to-head with his son Toby, who is contemplating running Manangatang Cup runner-up Aquila Volare in the same race.
READ MORE:
He said he could not be prouder to see 25-year-old Toby going it alone in racing after gaining his trainer's licence earlier this year and ticking off his first winner last month at Bendigo with Volpe Risorsa.
"We might be in opposition in the St Arnaud Cup. I believe he is taking Aquila Volare there, so it could be the battle of father and son in the cup," he said.
"It would be nice to see.
"If I am going to get beat, I hope it's by him."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.