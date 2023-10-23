Bendigo Advertiser
St Arnaud Cup on radar for Avoca winner Saint Ay

By Kieran Iles
October 23 2023 - 12:56pm
The Steven Lake-trained Saint Ay, ridden by Neil Farley, wins at Avoca last Saturday. Picture by Brendan McCarthy/Racing Photos
A CRACK at this Saturday's $30,000 St Arnaud Cup (2000m) and a potential showdown against son Toby looms on the radar for Bendigo trainer Steven Lake and his stayer Saint Ay.

