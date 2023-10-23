Kangaroo Flat, South Bendigo shine in midweek pennant bowls

South Bendigo and Kangaroo Flat are the only unbeaten teams after two rounds of the Bendigo Midweek Pennant Bowls season.
The Diggers scored a resounding 23-shot win over Eaglehawk in Monday's second round, while the Roos edged out a gallant Woodbury by 11 shots.
An outstanding performance by Tayla Marron's rink was the catalyst for South's big win.
Marron outplayed Kaye Rowe 27-11, while the other two rinks were much tighter contests.
Trevor Zimmer proved too good for Leigh Robertson 22-16, while David White pipped Stephen Piercy by just one shot.
Barry Hogan was the star of the show for Kangaroo Flat.
Hogan's 26-11 victory over Maurice McMahon which more than offset Eric White's 13-19 loss to Woodbury's Heather Cozens.
The closest game of the round was at Bendigo where the home side lost a two-shot thriller to Golden Square 69-67.
Neville Bowland's 29-15 win over Lee Harris lifted Square over the line to its first victory of the season.
In the final game of the round, Inglewood opened its account with an impressive 74-54 win over Bendigo East.
Inglewood won all three rinks to send East crashing to the bottom of the ladder.
DIVISION ONE
Inglewood 74 d Bendigo East 54. Laurie Witham 26 d Rob Clough 17, Ian Chamberlain 21 d Peter Huggard 18, Robert Day 27 d Helen Clough 19.
South Bendigo 64 d Eaglehawk 41. David White 15 d Stephen Piercy 14, Taylah Marron 27 d Kaye Rowe 11, Trevor Zimmer 22 d Leigh Robertson 16.
Kangaroo Flat 60 d Woodbury 49. Eric White 13 lt Heather Cozens 19, Torie Babitsch 21 d Len Handley 19, Barry Hogan 26 d Maurice McMahon 11.
Bendigo 67 lt Golden Square 69. Tom Lokys 29 d Alan Eddy 24, Lee Harris 15 lt Neville Bowland 29, Sharon Koch 23 d Julie Ross 16.
Ladder: South Bendigo 32, Kangaroo Flat 26, Inglewood 18, Woodbury 16, Eaglehawk 14, Golden Square 12, Bendigo 6, Bendigo East 4.
DIVISION TWO
Bendigo East 60 dr White Hills 60, Castlemaine 76 d Heathcote 49, Harcourt 81 d Kangaroo Flat 36, Golden Square 48 lt Strathfieldsaye 62.
DIVISION THREE
White Hills 45 lt Bendigo East 61, Eaglehawk 63 lt Woodbury 64, Marong 42 lt Bendigo 55, Castlemaine 78 d Golden Square 38.
DIVISION FOUR
Strathfieldsaye 45 lt Harcourt 78, South Bendigo 72 d Calivil/Serpentine 46, North Bendigo 58 d Kangaroo Flat 56, Golden Square 62 d Dingee 57.
DIVISION FIVE
White Hills 44 d Bendigo East 24, South Bendigo 51 d Golden Square 36, Bendigo 46 d Harcourt 32, Inglewood 42 d Campbells Creek 21.
DIVISION SIX
Eaglehawk 38 lt South Bendigo 41, Woodbury 21 lt Marong 59, Castlemaine 47 d Strathfieldsaye 35.
