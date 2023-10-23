Bendigo Advertiser
Kangaroo Flat, South Bendigo shine in midweek pennant bowls

NS
By Nathan Spicer
October 23 2023 - 5:00pm
Woodbury skipper Heather Cozens bowls in front of Kangaroo Flat's Eric White in Monday's midweek bowls action. Picture by Nathan Spicer
South Bendigo and Kangaroo Flat are the only unbeaten teams after two rounds of the Bendigo Midweek Pennant Bowls season.

