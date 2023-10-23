BDCA: Junior cricket round one scores, wrap and photos

Round one of the Bendigo District Cricket Association's under-16s A grade concluded with Bendigo United recording a thrilling win over Golden Square.
Needing 140 for victory, the Redbacks began the day in a precarious position of 3-6 after a dire spell just before stumps on day one.
Opener Will De Vries survived the assault on day one and was the anchor for the Redbacks chase, finishing 30 not out of 98 balls.
The outlook was poor when Maurice Nihill and Nicholas Long went out in quick succession with the score sitting at 5-43, but Cooper Byrnes turned the tide of the game, smashing 47 from 52 deliveries.
At 8-122, it was still looking dicey for the Redbacks, but number ten Harvey Waters provided the calming influence, making 16 from 35 balls to guide the Redbacks to a two-wicket win.
Jake Mulqueen (2-21 of 7.0) and Hudson Burgess (2-17 of 5.0) were the multiple wicket-takers for the Bulldogs.
KANGAROO FLAT VS MAIDEN GULLY MARIST
Kangaroo Flat's top order made light work of Maiden Gully Marist's target of 168, passing the score only two wickets down.
Opener Jack Burns (36 not out), first-drop Campbell Hancock (46) and skipper Clayton Smith (52 not out) all put in strong performances.
Some late wickets gave more respectability to the scoreboard, with the Roos 7-245 at the conclusion of play.
Zavier Ralphs (1-20 of 6.0) was the pick of the bowlers for the Lions.
STRATHDALE-MARISTIANS-SUNS VS STRATHFIELDSAYE
Having posted 128 from their 50 overs last week, the Suns managed to defend their total, rolling the Jets for 100.
Openers Harrison Bennett (29) and Edward Harrop (25) got the Jets off to a strong start with a 54-run opening stand before Mitchell Clark picked up the duo in quick succession, along with first drop Jackson Harris for six.
All three wickets were bowled, and Clark finished with figures of 3-8 from three overs.
Still sitting pretty at 2-75, the Jets collapsed in a heap, losing 6-5.
Number ten, Matthew Brown smashed 17 from eight balls to get the Jets to the three-figure mark, but it wasn't enough for the points.
EAGLEHAWK VS STRATHDALE-MARISTIANS-ORANGE
Eaglehawk were far too strong for Strathdale Maristians-Orange, claiming a 140-run win to open their season.
Captain Kai O'Heir led from the front, making a well-compiled 53 off 66 deliveries, opening the batting.
He was well supported by opening partner Harry Miller (24) and first drop Jacob Boucher (39 not out).
OTHER GRADES:
U14 A:
Strathfieldsaye 8-237 & 3-59 def White Hills 9-100
Maiden Gully Marist Gold 8-127 def Bendigo United 4-114
Kangaroo Flat 8-188 def Maiden Gully Marist Maroon 9-136
Strathdale-Maristians Suns 6-136 def Eaglehawk 8-79
U14 B:
Golden Square Blue 6-145 def Kangaroo Flat 6-83
Sandhurst 3-77 def Maiden Gully Marish 9-63
Strathfieldsaye 6-100 def Golden Square 7-72
U12 A:
Maiden Gully Marist 7-90 def Strathfieldsaye 4-87
Strathdale-Maristians Blue 2-172 def White Hills 8-76
Strathdale-Maristians Orange 6-91 def Strathfieldsaye 8-40
Eaglehawk 3-145 def Kangaroo Flat 3-75
Strathdale-Maristians 7-93 def Bendigo United 9-40
U12 B:
Eaglehawk 4-87 def Maiden Gully Marist 7-48
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.