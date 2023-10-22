BLOG: Head into the week updated on the latest news

Heading into the new week, make sure you are up to date with the latest news from across the Bendigo region, the country and the world.
As of Sunday afternoon, the temperatures for the week ahead will be up and down.
Weather for the week ahead:
A minor to moderate flood warning was also issued on Friday afternoon for the Murray River downstream of Torrumbarry to Barham.
On Sunday, tragically, two children have been killed and another two injured in a shed fire near Geelong.
It has been confirmed that a child and an unborn baby have died following a three vehicle collision in Shepparton on Friday afternoon.
In international news, the first aid trucks for 12 days have reached people in Gaza as Israel has warned it will increase its attacks ahead of a potential ground invasion of Gaza.
Bendigo capped off a week of wine celebrations on Saturday with the Heritage and Hidden Spaces Wine Walk, while police and emergency services responded to a White Hills incident on Saturday evening where a motorcycle collided with a dog.
Some other important national and international stories to be across:
In climate news, there are even more warnings of dangerous fires this summer while people across the state react to another earthquake.
There was plenty of Bendigo business news too - with a dormant Hargreaves Mall hotel site on the market and the closure of a Killian's Walk gift store.
Defence and security company Thales has also dropped talk of sackings after work ran low on orders for military vehicles.
And Carl's Jr created many Bendigo fans by giving out free burgers in their opening week.
That's not it, make sure you read this thought-provoking piece on whether Bendigo should triple its population by 2056, and keep an eye out for you and your friends in this gallery from the wine-themed festivities this week.
