LAWN BOWLS: Royals' flag defence starts in style against Moama

BENDIGO has fired off a strong opening round statement in the defence of its Bendigo Premier League lawn bowls premiership.
In a clash between two of the predicted leading flag contenders, Bendigo recorded an impressive 21-shot win at home over Moama, 80-59.
The Royals won three of the four rinks and are the first team for season 2023-24 to occupy top spot on the ladder.
"Moama is a side that has been earmarked as being the benchmark, so we couldn't ask for a better start to the defence of the title," Bendigo coach Luke Hoskin said.
Bendigo's round one side featured eight different players to the team that beat Bendigo East by one shot in last season's epic grand final.
"Coming up against a quality side like Moama this week I thought it could take a bit of time to gel, but the way we worked together today was awesome and there's a really good team-feel among the group already," Hoskin said.
Following the departure of long-time Bendigo skipper Andrew Brown to Golden Square, Tim Arnold has got the chance to step up and his rink made a flying start.
Arnold's rink, which also included Steph Priest, Charlie Manning and Lachlan Darroch, comfortably defeated Travis Kelly's rink 27-11.
"Tim has been hungry to skip for the past two years, so to get his chance, he has obviously grabbed it with both hands today and the rink went really well," Hoskin said.
Ian Ross (+3) and Hoskin (+12) were also winning skippers for Bendigo, while the only points Moama took from the match was Kevin Anderson's 24-14 win over Brayden Byrne.
* Golden Square launched its season with a 17-shot victory over Bendigo East at home.
Square has become somewhat of a bogey side for East in recent seasons, with Saturday's 86-69 victory its third over the Beasties in their past four meetings.
Both sides won two rinks apiece, but it was the performance of the rink led by new Square skipper Andrew Brown that swung the result heavily in favour of the home side with a 34-13 win over Marc Smith.
The contest also featured two matches decided by two shots or less, with East's Darren Burgess edging out Dale Jackson 21-20, while Square's Tom Lester beat Aaron Tomkins 15-13.
* Eaglehawk recorded an 18-shot win over Inglewood at home.
The Hawks prevailed 86-68 in what was their 13th consecutive win over the Woodies.
* And South Bendigo amassed the opening round's highest score with a 95-82 victory over Kangaroo Flat.
The rinks of South's Brad Holland and new Flat skipper Greg Podesta couldn't be split as they finished in a 22-all tie.
South Bendigo 95 def Kangaroo Flat 82.
Brad Holland 22 dr Greg Podesta 22, Garri Conforti 19 lt Brad Marron 27, Daryl Rowley 24 def Mal McLean 15, Liam Crapper 30 def Paul Moller 18.
Golden Square 86 def Bendigo East 69.
Tom Lester 15 def Aaron Tomkins 13, Travis Berry 17 lt James McGillivray 22, Dale Jackson 20 lt Darren Burgess 21, Andrew Brown 34 def Marc Smith 13.
Eaglehawk 86 def Inglewood 68.
Simon Carter 11 lt Geoff Wilson 20, Kym Schumacher 24 def Rob Day 14, Lachlan Bowland 19 def Lindsay Kelly 17, Tony Ellis 32 def Ian Chamberlain 17.
Bendigo 80 def Moama 59.
Ian Ross 18 def Cameron Keenan 15, Luke Hoskin 21 def Brad Campbell 9, Brayden Byrne 14 lt Kevin Anderson 24, Tim Arnold 27 def Travis Kelly 11.
ROUND 2 - Moama v Golden Square, South Bendigo v Eaglehawk, Bendigo East v Bendigo, Inglewood v Kangaroo Flat.
Kangaroo Flat 78 def White Hills 73, Bendigo East 79 def Strathfieldsaye 76, Marong 94 def Eaglehawk 59, Castlemaine 81 def North Bendigo 73.
South Bendigo 88 def Kangaroo Flat 78, Golden Square 118 def Bendigo East 66, Strathfieldsaye 88 def Marong 82, Bendigo 98 def Harcourt 75.
Kangaroo Flat 87 def South Bendigo 84, Serpentine 84 def Golden Square 62, Eaglehawk 86 def Castlemaine 72, Heathcote 95 def Bendigo 55.
Bendigo East 88 def White Hills 82, Calivil 84 def Marong 62, Woodbury 76 def Harcourt 66, Dingee 79 def Bendigo 66.
South Bendigo 78 def Campbells Creek 76, Kangaroo Flat 108 def White Hills 64, Strathfieldsaye 105 lt Woodbury 52, Bridgewater 78 def North Bendigo 71.
Golden Square 82 def Bendigo East 49. Castlemaine 68 def Kangaroo Flat 63, Eaglehawk def Marong (forfeit), Heathcote 66 def Inglewood 61.
Kangaroo Flat 48 def Strathfieldsaye Blue 24, Strathfieldsaye Maroon 39 def Harcourt Blue 34, Bridgewater 46 def Harcourt Gold 30, Bendigo East 36 def Campbells Creek 34, Golden Square 47 def South Bendigo 30.
...............................................................
Monday's division one games:
Inglewood v Bendigo East.
South Bendigo v Eaglehawk.
Kangaroo Flat v Woodbury.
Bendigo v Golden Square.
Games start at 9.30am.
LADDER - South Bendigo (16, +29), Eaglehawk (14, +18), Woodbury (14, +9), Kangaroo Flat (12, +1), Bendigo East (4, -1), Inglewood (2, -9), Bendigo (2, -18), Golden Square (0, -29).
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.