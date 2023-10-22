Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse extra

LAWN BOWLS: Royals' flag defence starts in style against Moama

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated October 22 2023 - 3:19pm, first published 1:26pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo skipper Tim Arnold's rink opened its season with a big win against Moama on Saturday. Picture by Luke West
Bendigo skipper Tim Arnold's rink opened its season with a big win against Moama on Saturday. Picture by Luke West

BENDIGO has fired off a strong opening round statement in the defence of its Bendigo Premier League lawn bowls premiership.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.