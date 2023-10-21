Victoria Country shot put record smashed by Berg in AVSL action

SHOT put champion Emma Berg broke her own Victoria Country open shot put record in Saturday's third round of Athletics Victoria Shield League field and track action in Bendigo.
A mark of 16.09 metres in the first of four flights of shot put surpassed Berg's previous best of 15.57m set at an AV Throwers Meet at Geelong's John Landy Field last March.
A triple national shot put champion, Berg scored 524 points for her club South Bendigo, which again led the division two race at the Retreat Road complex in Flora Hill.
The 22-year-old, who is originally from Swan Hill, is coached by Peter Barrett and will be aiming for strong performances in more AVSL rounds, the Victoria Country and Victorian championships.
Another of South Bendigo's stars, Connor Wilson, broke the Bendigo under-15 shot put record.
A distance of 16.93m by Wilson was best in flight one and earned 515 points in his Shield tally.
It was another record-breaking feat by Frank Barr from South Bendigo Athletics Club.
At 93-years-young he again stepped up to the javelin where a mark of 5.89m set a Bendigo record for the 90-plus class.
It was another outstanding round for Eaglehawk Athletics Club.
The Two Blues employed the PowerPlay on a day where they led the Premier division points tally on 51,968.
Next best was Athletics Essendon, 49,603; ahead of Western Athletics, 48,335; Diamond Valley, 47,824; and Box Hill, 33,583.
PowerPlay strategy by Eaglehawk and Western meant their points for this round were 20 and 16.
Because of the upgrade to the Llanberris Reserve track, many of Ballarat's athletes ventured across to compete in Bendigo.
Among them was Wendouree, which scored 20,367 points to be 10th in premier division.
A tally of 25,944 points meant South Bendigo led the division two standings from Keilor St Bernards, 23,081; and Athetics Chilwell, 21,767.
It was a closely-fought duel between Ballarat Harriers and Bendigo Harriers as they scored 12,396 and 11,288 to be eighth and ninth in the division two race.
Eureka's tally of 6871 meant it was 10th in the division two standings.
Ballarat YCW scored 11,939 to be third in division four.
Leader in division five was Old Scotch on 8771 which also employed the PowerPlay.
Whittlesea was runner-up on 6815 as Bendigo University Pride's team of seven scored 4699 to be third in division five.
Most Valuable Athlete of the round was Wendouree's Mackenzie Estlick who scored 1462 points in Bendigo.
Also in top form were South Bendigo's Kai Norton, 18th on 1343; Joan Self, 27th on 1298; and Carol Coad, 45th on 1234.
There were 10 athletes from Eaglehawk in the top 100 of the MVA standings.
The Borough's charge was led by Dave Chisholm, 1296 points; Madelyn Beaton, 1255; Cameron Greenwood 1220; William Beaton, 1152; Cooper Richardson, 1139; Naomi Henderson, 1136; Charlise McQueen, 1136; Kate Wilson, 1130; Hugh Richard, 1113; and Jorja Morrison, 1108.
A non-AVSL round will be run in Bendigo next Saturday from 1.30pm at the Retreat Road complex.
Events include sprint hurdles, 1500m or 3000m walk, 100m, mile, 400m, 3000m, medley relay, javelin, shot put, pole vault, triple jump.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.