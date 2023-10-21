Bendigo Advertiser
Victoria Country shot put record smashed by Berg in AVSL action

By Nathan Dole
Updated October 22 2023 - 5:45pm, first published 10:43am
Bendigo Harriers' Reeve Evans competes in the javelin at Bendigo on Saturday. Picture by Luke West
Bendigo Harriers' Reeve Evans competes in the javelin at Bendigo on Saturday. Picture by Luke West

SHOT put champion Emma Berg broke her own Victoria Country open shot put record in Saturday's third round of Athletics Victoria Shield League field and track action in Bendigo.

