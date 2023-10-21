Caneball players have shown off their athletic prowess to raise money for good causes.
The young members of Bendigo's Karen community showed the skills needed for the ancient Myanmar game also known as chinlone.
The game is similar to volleyball but players use feet and heads instead of hands to pass a handwoven rattan ball.
The tournament on Saturday, October 21 was a chance to help Sharing Hope's Not Forgotten Challenge raising funds for projects on the Thai-Burma border.
More news:
The competition was part of a broader fundraising push organised by the Bendigo Karen Youth Network, a not-for-profit recently nominated for a Victorian Community Achievement Award.
Bendigo's thriving Karen community has evolved out of refugees displaced by civil war.
About 5000 Karen people are living in Bendigo according to some estimates.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.