Bendigo Advertiser
Home/Community/Bendigo Community
Photos

Caneball skills on show at Bendigo Karen Youth Network fundraiser

Updated October 21 2023 - 4:26pm, first published 4:16pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Caneball players have shown off their athletic prowess to raise money for good causes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.