A bidder is in the box seat as negotiations for a Quarry Hill home continue post-auction.
Their $320,000 offer was the sole bid from the crowd gathered at 3 Obrien Street on Saturday, October 21, though auctioneer Jordan Gardner put in a vendor bid of $340,000.
The member of the public then entered negotiations with the owner of a property with a price guide of $395,000 to $434,000.
"We are just trying to fill the gap at the moment," real estate agent Darcy Quinn said after the property was passed in.
He was hopeful a sale could be wrapped up soon.
"As I say to clients, an auction is just another way to sell," Mr Quinn said.
"You can sell before the day, on it or after. This is one of those occasions where we will hopefully get it wrapped up after.
"We would normally find that if the job has been done correctly, if the property is marketed well and priced right, we would hopefully get it wrapped up inside the next two weeks."
The renovated three bedroom, one bathroom cottage on a 382 square metre block backs on to the Quarry Hill Golf Cub's course.
"It's a great property for people to get into the market in a sought-after location and an entry level price point," Mr Quinn said.
The property was the only one to be auctioned on the weekend but more Quarry Hill homes are expected next Saturday, October 28.
Ray White is preparing a home at 109 Olinda Street while DCK has a miners cottage at 1 Myall Street.
DCK also plans to auction 1030 square metres of land at 16 Doak Street, East Bendigo.
More news:
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.