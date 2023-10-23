Residents at Calvary Mirridong Residential Aged Care rolled back the clock on Friday with a Hollywood Ball.
The facility resembled a glamourous ballroom with residents dressed to the nines for a full day of live music and dancing.
94-year-old Nancy Winzar couldn't help but smile as she relived her younger years.
"It's wonderful, the atmosphere is just so tremendous, it's lovely," she said.
In the afternoon, a singing group from St Francis of the Field Primary School performed to much delight from the audience.
Calvary registered nurse Maurita Carroll said the event came following discussions with residents.
"This is what they've said that they like and want, and one of our biggest priorities is to ask our residents what they want," she said.
Many of the residents met their husbands and partners at dances and balls, and Ms Carroll said it was a group effort from the staff and residents.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.