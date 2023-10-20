GWS Giants re-sign Cooper Hamilton for 2024 season

COLBINABBIN'S Cooper Hamilton will have the opportunity next year to build on his eight-game AFL career with the GWS Giants next year.
The Giants have re-signed 20-year-old Hamilton for next season.
Hamilton's season came to an early end this year due to a stress fracture in his foot.
"Cooper had some injury challenges this year, but has worked his way back to full fitness and will hit the ground running this pre-season," Giants' general manager of football Jason McCartney said this week.
Hamilton was selected by the Giants with pick No.13 in the 2021 Rookie Draft and played four senior games in both 2022 and 2023.
While Hamilton has been re-signed, Hawthorn forward Fergus Greene has been informed by the Hawks he won't be offered a 2024 contract.
Greene, from Sandhurst, joined the Hawks as a delisted free agent at the end of 2022 and kicked 15 goals from 11 games this year.
The AFL's trade period wrapped up earlier this week with three former Bendigo Pioneers finding new homes.
Less than three weeks after playing in Collingwood's premiership team Jack Ginnivan moved to Hawthorn.
Lachie Schultz joined Collingwood from Fremantle after playing 90 games and kicking 101 goals for the Dockers.
And after 73 games in his six seasons at Carlton, Paddy Dow joined St Kilda.
