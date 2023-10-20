Bendigo Advertiser
GWS Giants re-sign Cooper Hamilton for 2024 season

October 20 2023 - 3:02pm
Cooper Hamilton has been re-signed by the GWS Giants for the 2024 season. Picture Getty Images
COLBINABBIN'S Cooper Hamilton will have the opportunity next year to build on his eight-game AFL career with the GWS Giants next year.

