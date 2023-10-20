BDCA women's cricket preview: Bulldogs and Dragons teams to beat

The Bendigo District Cricket Association's senior women's competition returns for its fourth season this Sunday as round one kicks off.
The Lisa Chesters Shield will have six teams competing this season, down from seven in 2022-23.
Strathdale Maristians, Strathfieldsaye, White Hills, Sandhurst, Golden Square, and Bendigo have entered teams.
The Jets return to the top division after a season in the second XI competition last year.
BDCA president Travis Harling says women's cricket in Bendigo is continuing to progress in the right direction.
"It's moved a long way in the four years we've had it," he said.
"The pleasing thing is the clubs who have the teams when we're at a presidents meeting, they talk about the upside of having the women's team around the club.
"It's changed the whole atmosphere involving women in a cricket club, so I'm sure the clubs that don't yet have a side are eager to experience that.
"A couple had a crack at getting teams up this season but just didn't quite get there, so I expect the number of teams to keep growing in the future."
The second XI women's division also returns in 2023-24 in what is a five-team competition.
"We're following the same format as last year with two divisions," Harling said.
"The higher division has LBW and no retirement rules while division two is more an introduction level for young girls and first-timers trying to learn the game as we're trying to cater for different levels of ability."
Golden Square and Sandhurst will again head in as favourites in the first XI competition.
The Bulldogs have a new skipper in Tammy Norquay after Megan Baird stepped down following their premiership win.
Norquay said the Bulldogs have all the hallmarks of a side primed to defend their crown.
"Compared to what I've heard from other clubs, we're sitting quite good with our numbers and quality of players, so we're looking forward to hopefully going back-to-back," she said.
"You want to come into the season with plenty of confidence, and I think our bowling has been strengthened a fair bit, so the area of improvement I'll be looking for is with our fielding.
"I know that I feel a bit pressured to go back-to-back because we have such a strong group of girls, but it's just about having fun.
"We've lost two or three players in the off-season, which was expected, but we've been able to gain a few to replace them.
"Some young kids will get more of an opportunity in our top grade this year, so I'm looking forward to seeing what they can do.
"I think it will be between us and Sandhurst again, but I want to see other clubs perform well."
The Bulldogs face Bendigo this Sunday, while Sandhurst travels to White Hills, and the Suns welcome the Jets.
