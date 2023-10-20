HDFNL: Another key addition for Saints with Zak Saad signing

HAVING ticked off its desire to fill its ruck deficiency, Heathcote has now added to its midfield with the signing of former Coburg VFL player Zak Saad.
Saad joins the Saints with a stacked football resume which includes winning four premierships with Romsey and the Northern Saints and earning six Team of the Year selections across the Essendon, Central Murray and Riddell District leagues, while he is coming off a best and fairest season with Rupertswood this year.
As well as winning Rupertswood's best and fairest this year, Saad was also selected in the Essendon District Football League division one Team of the Year as rover.
Described as an explosive midfielder, Saad is also a livewire in attack. He kicked 38 goals for Rupertswood this year from 19 games - 10 of which he was named in the best.
Aged 29, Saad's football background not only includes Coburg in the VFL, but also the Gold Coast Suns and Southport Sharks in the NEAFL.
"It's a huge signing for us and, to be honest, probably not someone I thought we'd be able to get," Heathcote coach Andrew Saladino said this week.
"We played together at Hadfield 10 or so years ago and I've kept in touch with Zak over the years and as a club we're absolutely rapt to sign him.
"He's a dynamic player and one of the best midfielders I've seen, but I feel his forward craft is just about as good as how he goes about his business in the midfield.
"He's an explosive player and is definitely going to hit the scoreboard for us... having him inside our forward 50 at times with Corey Grindlay is going to be a nightmare for defenders."
Saad joins Heathcote off the back of the Saints finishing runners-up in the Heathcote District league this year. The Saints lost the grand final to Mount Pleasant by 19 points.
Saad is the second key acquisition for the Saints in their bid to go one better next year following the signing last week of ruckman James Orr from Kyneton.
Meanwhile, following the signing of Jack Geary as coach, the Cohuna Kangas in the Central Murray league have secured another of country Victoria's most decorated players who is a well-known name in the Heathcote District league.
Ryan Semmel - the only player in the history of the HDFNL to have won the Cheatley Medal three times - has this week been announced as a signing for the Kangas.
"A feature of Ryan's game is his ability to perform on the big stage," the Kangas said in announcing the arrival of goalkicking midfielder Semmel.
"His explosive power and lethal right boot is going to make him a very exciting addition."
The Kangas have also signed Jayden Cordy, who co-coached Huntly this year.
While Cordy departs Huntly, the Hawks have added experienced midfielder and triple Golden Square premiership player Dale Lowry as a recruit.
