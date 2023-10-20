Bendigo Advertiser
Mount Alexander aged care to continue despite government reform

Jonathon Magrath
By Jonathon Magrath
October 21 2023 - 5:00am
The Mount Alexander Shire will continue to provide its aged care services. Picture by Shutterstock
The Mount Alexander Shire is the only local government in the Bendigo federal electorate to offer in-home aged care services, after councillors voted to continue and expand its offerings.

