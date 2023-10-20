The Mount Alexander Shire is the only local government in the Bendigo federal electorate to offer in-home aged care services, after councillors voted to continue and expand its offerings.
Shire mayor Cr Rosie Annear said the service had been under review following federal government reforms of the aged care sector.
"During our review, current clients and their families overwhelmingly told us how much they value the aged care services that we offer," she said.
"Older residents told us they feel cared for and respected by our staff, and that's really important to us."
It came after many regional Victorian municipalities, including every other local council in the Bendigo electorate, decided to end their own aged care services.
In November last year, the Loddon Shire council community wellbeing director Wendy Gladman criticised the reform, which ended a funding agreement with the Commonwealth government.
"Council would not be able to effectively operate under the new In-Home Aged Care program without significant investment in and changes to its operating model and reduction in operating costs," she said.
The federal government's new service, the Support At Home program, would combine the Home Care Package with Commonwealth Home Support, some of which were previously provided by local governments.
The Support At Home (SAH) program would officially begin in July 2024.
The changes resulted in many local governments reviewing their services.
In November, the City of Greater Bendigo council voted to end its service, and mayor Cr Andrea Metcalf said the changes made it difficult to council to deliver home aged care services.
"The City currently has a partial monopoly on the local aged care market, however the changes that will be introduced will make it difficult to continue," Cr Metcalf said in November.
"The SAH program intends to open up the market for aged care providers, making it more competitive and giving clients greater choice about who they access care from. This will effectively split our client base.
"There will also be changes to the payment structure from federal government to local government, making it difficult to budget to deliver the service."
The Mount Alexander Shire's decision would mean its 50 staff members employed to deliver ages care services such as personal and home care, shopping and meal delivery for more than 800 residents would continue.
Deputy mayor Cr Matthew Driscoll said he was happy to see "expert" staff continue to support the municipality's elderly population.
"There are many reasons for Council to stay in the business of providing aged care services locally," said Deputy Mayor.
"The shire has an ageing population, which will lead to an increased demand for our services.
"We can also draw on the existing expertise of our staff, who do a magnificent job caring for older people.
"This provides council with a unique opportunity to become a leader locally in the aged care sector," Cr Driscoll said.
"What amazing leadership and commitment to their older constituents they have shown by voting to continue in-home aged care services."
Federal Member for Bendigo, Lisa Chesters, who criticised the City of Greater Bendigo's decision to end its at-home services, said the shire's decision showed "amazing leadership and commitment to their older constituents".
"In-home aged care services delivered by local government not only mean that client get the best quality of care and support, it also means these aged care workers continue to receive decent pay and conditions," she said.
