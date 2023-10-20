Police are asking the public for help in tracking down missing 13-year-old Janet who was last seen on Turners Road in Junortoun on 15 October.
She is described as having a slim to medium build with long black braided hair and is around 170cm tall.
She was last seen wearing light-coloured trackpants, a grey hoodie and white shoes.
MORE NEWS:
Police believe Janet may be in the Thomastown and Greater Bendigo areas and say they are concerned for her welfare due to her age.
Anyone with information on Janet's whereabouts is urged to Bendigo Police Station on 03 5448 1300.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.