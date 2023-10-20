Bendigo Advertiser
Police are seeking help in tracking down missing 13-year-old

By Ben Loughran
October 20 2023 - 12:30pm
Janet was last seen in Junortoun on October 15.
Police are asking the public for help in tracking down missing 13-year-old Janet who was last seen on Turners Road in Junortoun on 15 October.

