Massive field entered for third round of AVSL action in Bendigo

By Nathan Dole
Updated October 20 2023 - 11:34am, first published 11:33am
Amber Fox competes in the discus at last week's AVSL meet in Bendigo. Picture by Luke West
THERE are more than 180 entries for Saturday's third round of Athletics Victoria Shield League field and track action to be run at Athletics Bendigo Region's complex in Flora Hill's Retreat Road.

