Massive field entered for third round of AVSL action in Bendigo

THERE are more than 180 entries for Saturday's third round of Athletics Victoria Shield League field and track action to be run at Athletics Bendigo Region's complex in Flora Hill's Retreat Road.
An upgrade to Llanberris Reserve in Ballarat meant Bendigo invited the Ballarat clubs to head east for this round.
The Goldfields rivalry will be renewed, especially in Premier division of Shield League where Eaglehawk is up against Wendouree.
Action begins at 1.30pm and includes hurdles at the 110m, 100m, 90m and 80m distances, along with the 1500m walk, 100m, 1500m, 4 x 200m relay, 2000m and 3000m steeplechase, and the 400m.
Pole vault and triple jump are on.
A high number of entries has meant there will be four flights of javelin and shot put.
Under the AVSL format an athlete's top three scores and a relay are added to the team's tally.
Athletes are also vying for the Most Valuable Athlete award.
The Hawks have a squad of 59 ready to compete, while Wendouree has 21 members bound for Bendigo.
Athletes to watch for Eaglehawk include Dave Chisholm, Olivia Graham, Cameron Greenwood, Kathryn Heagney, Jasmin Hurst, Jorja Morrison, Cooper Richardson and multiple Paralympic representative Tim Sullivan.
South Bendigo and Bendigo Harriers will be vying for many points in division two.
It has been a great start to this season by the Bloods who were number one in round one and in second place last Saturday.
Key members for South Bendigo include Emma Berg, Carol Coad, Taryn Furletti, Rhys Hansen, Oliver Muggleton, and the Norton clan of Aaron, Jayne, Jemma and Kai.
The Harriers' squad of 18 includes Anne Buckley, Jake Gavriladis, Jorja Hill, Neil Shaw, and Eliza, Josh and Reeve Evans.
Bendigo University has nine starters for this round.
The Uni Pride squad includes distance runners Mike Bieleny, Grace Mulqueen, Abbey Reid, Mitch Whitham, and all-rounder Ross Douglas.
A key member of Eaglehawk's run in its country championships success, Laura Kadri marks her return to Bendigo, but this time competing for Deakin.
The meet has drawn athletes from Athletics Essendon, Ballarat Harriers, Ballarat YCW, Eureka, Preston, and Wendouree.
