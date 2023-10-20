Bendigo Bowls Premier League 2023-24 season preview

BENDIGO:
SKIPPERS: Luke Hoskin, Ian Ross, Tim Arnold, Brayden Byrne
LAST SEASON: 2nd (12 wins)
The Royals 2022-23 season was the definition of a fairy-tale.
They came from ninth in the previous campaign to win the flag in their 150th year by one shot in a grand final for the ages against Bendigo East.
But it all changes now for the Royals, who become the hunted in 2023-24.
"We are the hunted now, and every time you play the opposition, they will lift that little bit extra, so that's the message I'm getting across to the group," Royals coach Luke Hoskin said.
"Our goal last season was just to make finals, but this year, I think we need to be pretty bullish and aim for that top two again."
There will be no question of desire at the Royals with a big change in the makeup of their Premier League outfit.
Lachlan and Paul Darroch have joined from Castlemaine, while Luke Nemeth (Marong), Tyson Mertz (White Hills) and Tom Lachie also signed on.
"We've brought in a lot of youth, and last year, our go-to was bring energy and noise, so these guys will slot straight into that culture," Hoskin said.
"They'll bring a new perspective and a lot of hunger because a most of them haven't had much success."
The Royals lose Andrew Brown, Troy Magnusson, Grant Woodward and John Jennings.
BENDIGO EAST:
SKIPPERS: Aaron Tomkins, James McGillvray, Darren Burgess, Marc Smith
LAST SEASON: 3rd (11 wins)
How Bendigo East respond to last season's devastating grand final loss to Bendigo will be one of the storylines of the season.
It has the potential to invigorate them or haunt them, and skipper Marc Smith is hoping for the former.
"It has galvanised the group that defeat, but we've also moved forward because there will be a lot of teams vying for it this season, and we'll need to be on top of our game," Smith said.
"We'll be around the mark again, but heading into the season, it looks like Moama and South Bendigo have the most stable sides."
The Beasties are looking towards youth for this campaign, with young gun Bailee Randall promoted to the Premier League side.
Randall recently won a bronze medal while representing Victoria/NSW at the National under-18s championships.
He'll be joined by fellow youngster Connor Fry from Marong, while Martin Lord has re-joined the club and Brock Keenan, who has been promoted.
"We wanted to give the young guys a go and let them gain some experience when there's some old heads at the skippers end to guide them through," Smith said.
"From what we had this year to last year, I think we're still quite balanced in our approach, so I think we'll be reasonable again."
Andrew Cullen is gone, but the biggest loss will be Todd Matthews, who has taken time off for personal reasons.
Colin McKean has moved up north, and David Keenan is expected to return around Christmas as he recovers from foot surgery.
EAGLEHAWK:
SKIPPERS: Lachlan Bowland, Simon Carter, Tony Ellis and Kym Schumacher
LAST SEASON: 5th (11 wins)
Having just missed finals by a single point last season, the Hawks are trusting the process for a return to the post-season in 2023-24.
The Hawks have had the lowest turnover of players of any team this off-season, and the perennial power is ready to re-join the fray as contenders, according to chairman of selectors John Carter.
"Our aim is to finish top four," he said.
"We should be thereabouts as we showed last season.
"We're backing in the locals and last year's squad, which shows with our low turnover of players."
Wade Roberts is the main inclusion for the Hawks, while Dean Carter and Phillip Godkin have departed.
GOLDEN SQUARE:
SKIPPERS: Travis Berry, Andrew Brown, Tom Lester and Dale Jackson
LAST SEASON: 6th (10 wins)
Golden Square has arguably made the recruiting coup of the off-season, bringing Andrew Brown across from Bendigo.
The state representative joins Guido Bacchin and Jack Nevins (Inglewood) as Square's acquisitions for this campaign.
Brad and Taylah Marron have both left, along with Garry Downey.
"Every game is going to be tough this year with the competition going from ten to eight teams, but I think we're not far of it, and anything is possible," Square skipper Tom Lester said.
"We're aiming for finals, and while we might not have the best-looking side on paper, I'll back us in to take it up to most sides in the competition."
Square finished a win outside of the top four in 2022-23.
INGLEWOOD:
SKIPPERS: Robert Day, Lindsay Kelly, Ian Chamberlain, Geoffrey Wilson
LAST SEASON: 8th (3 wins)
It's been a tough off-season for Inglewood, with up to ten players departing the country-based club.
But they are keeping their chin up and looking locally to stay competitive in Premier League bowls.
Tim Birthesil and Robert Stranger will be promoted from the division five side while Craig Kelly returns after a year off.
"We'll give some of the locals a go and hopefully find a few more players around the traps," Secretary Lindsay Kelly said.
"We're probably one skipper short, so some good thirds will have to step up.
"We want to be competitive and beat a couple of the bottom four sides."
KANGAROO FLAT:
SKIPPERS: Gregory Podesta, Bradley Marron, Malcolm McLean, Barry Anset
LAST SEASON: 7th (5 wins)
There will be a new look at the skipper's end for Kangaroo Flat this season.
Gregory Podesta, Bradley Marron and Malcolm McLean have joined the Flat and will all lead their respective rinks.
The Flat has also had to promote from within, with Brooke Davies, Susan Howes, and Sheryl Howard all making the leap to the top side.
Cameron Wilson is a massive loss, having headed to Altona to play with his brothers.
The Flat have also lost Travis Kelly (Moama), Darryl Weymouth, James McGillvray, Russell Kelly and Dean Goodwin.
They will look to improve on their five-win 2022-23 campaign, with selector Paul Moller saying their ladder position didn't reflect their competitiveness.
"We had a shocking start last year that put us behind the eight ball, but I don't think we were that far of it," he said.
"The blokes we've brought in are a huge positive, and it's great to give some people an opportunity from our seconds.
"We might have lost a couple of skippers, but I think the ones we've gained are definitely more compatible with our team."
MOAMA:
SKIPPERS: Bradley Campbell, Cameron Keenan, Travis Kelly, Kevin Anderson
LAST SEASON: 1st (13 wins)
Moama heads into the 2023-24 as the consensus top seed of the Bendigo bowls community.
After two years of straight-set exits in a row, there'll be no team hungrier than the Steamers.
They have retained all of their playing group from last season while adding some handy assets.
Travis Kelly has joined from Kangaroo Flat, while experienced bowler Geoff Beattie from Kyabram has also signed on.
Emma Simmonds is the final acquisition and comes to the Steamers in strong form, having just won a gold medal at the National Championships in the Victorian fours ladies team.
Alex Marshall will miss the opening week but returns in time for round two.
"We've kept everyone and added on top of that, so there's a couple that will miss out, which means there's some extra depth, so I'm pretty happy with the squad," Moama skipper Kevin Anderson said.
SOUTH BENDIGO:
SKIPPERS: Brad Holland, Liam Crapper, Garri Conforti, Daryl Rowley
LAST SEASON: 4th (11 wins)
After winning three flags on the trot, the Digger's incredible run ended last season when they were defeated by Bendigo East in the elimination final.
Many expect the Diggers to bounce straight back and be the biggest challenger for Moama along with Bendigo.
"I think we can be a better side than last year, but it will depend on how we gel as a team," Diggers coach Brad Holland said.
"The core group is still the same, so there's quite a lot of experience to help the new guys settle in."
Jamie Hoffmann and Lachlan Robinson are those new guys Holland believes will improve the Diggers.
He also hopes to see internal growth from the likes of Lachlan Ratcliffe and Luke Freeman.
Max Rowley is the main departure, having gone to Ocean Grove.
