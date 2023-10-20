Aged care residents have broken into a rendition of Auld Lang Syne as their nursing home prepares to close.
Residents of Long Gully's 54 bed Lilley Lodge facility are moving out from Monday, October 23 and gathered to bid farewell with cake and company.
The move will mark the end of six decades of care at the Brown Street centre currently run by Estia Health, clinical director Trish Long said.
Trish herself has more than a professional connection to residents. Her father passed away at Lilley Lodge 31 years ago.
"It's a very caring and loving, tight-knit staff and this place really is like a family," she said.
Residents are moving to Estia's Kangaroo Flat premises.
"It will give residents, family and staff that security of knowing they will be well-looked after," Trish said.
"We can combine two groups of staff in a beautiful home with 144 beds."
Lilley Lodge was founded by Kangaroo Flat nurse Mary Eames, who began caring for people in her home after her husband Ernest died.
She gradually expanded operations before building Lilley Lodge, battling financial barriers including banks that appeared to view loans to women as a bad risk, according to an obituary in the Bendigo Advertiser from 1982.
"Mrs Eames never refused a client, regardless of their status or financial position," that obituary reported.
Mary's daughter Margaret Ott now lives at Estia's Kangaroo Flat home but visited Lilley Lodge for a farewell afternoon tea.
"It is the end of an era," she said.
Margaret almost did not go to the farewell event because she thought it might be a bit sad but decided that morning that she would attend.
She thought her mother would be happy with the home and what had been achieved in the decades after her death.
Resident Leslie Watts' connection with Lilley Lodge goes back 10 years, when his late wife lived at the facility.
"So I was a regular visitor," he said.
More news:
Leslie was soon heavily involved in the home's choir, the Looney Lodgers.
"I look at the carers here as my own [family]. They're absolutely wonderful," he said.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.