And that's it for our rolling blog for October 20. Thanks for following along.
Check out on the day that was below:
Welcome to the Bendigo Advertiser's blog for Friday, October 20. We start with the weather hovering just under 20 degrees.
The mercury should reach 29 degrees and predictions are for a mostly sunny day.
Missed yesterdays blog? Catch up on what went down here.
A child has died and four adults are in hospital following a collision near Shepparton
Three vehicles collided at the intersection of Boundary Rd and Old Dookie Rd in Shepparton on Friday afternoon, about 10km from the centre of town.
One child, who is to be formally identified, died at the scene.
Two adults suffered serious injuries and were flown to hospitals in Melbourne for treatment.
Two others were hurt and were taken to a local hospital.
Police investigators are still working to establish exactly what happened.
- with AAP
Manangatang Cup day winner Ceardai will be aiming for two wins in a row at Bendigo's Beach Party race meeting on Saturday. Read the story here.
Police are also appealing for anyone with dashcam footage - especially tradies and truckies - to come forward, as the Major Collision Investigation Squad continues to look into a series of bizarre incidents in Daylesford that led to the death of a 58 year-old Creswick man.
A jacket and other clothing were left with a stretcher outside the Daylesford Coles carpark after Tuesday's dawn incident. Police want to hear from drivers who may have passed through before 6.30am. Picture by Gabrielle Hodson.
Police are keen to talk to anyone who may have been in the area between 6am and 6.30am - especially early morning truck drivers.
Anyone with information on any of these incidents should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential crime report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
- from the Ballarat Courier
Read all about Bendigo-raised Jack Ginnivan's swoop to Hawthorn in today's paper.
Check out the digital print edition here.
Hargreaves Mall and part of Williamson Street will be bursting with free activities and live entertainment as part of the 2023 FunLoong Fun Day from 11am to 2pm on Saturday, October 28.
Highlights of the 2023 FunLoong Fun Day program include performances on the live stage in Hargreaves Mall, fun activities as part of the Zone Open Street in Williamson Street and a range of other activities and displays to enjoy.
Nominations are open for Greater Bendigo's 2024 Citizen and Young Citizen of the Year awards which recognise people who make a difference in our community.
The nominees can be anyone who is involved in serving the community in a voluntary capacity, whether that be in sport, arts, culture, community service, not for profit organisations, business, or education.
Recipients of the awards will be announced in the lead up to Australia Day 2024.
To nominate, please visit: https://www.bendigo.vic.gov.au/about-us/civic-events/citizen-year-awards
The key to Bendigo's prosperity will be its high-skilled workforce, business insiders say ahead of a "dialogue slated for next Wednesday, October 25.
They want input on ways to attract and keep high-skilled workers from people with fresh eyes, and who see things differently, La Trobe University Business School's Dr Geraldine Kennett said.
"Bendigo's prosperity lies in our collective ability to inspire, mentor and equip our workforce, and together with our community partners like Be.Bendigo, we're ensuring a vibrant, skilled and thriving future for our city."
Be.Bendigo and La Trobe University's business school are running the panel and discussions event.
To register click here.
A council south of Bendigo wants to ease crippling housing shortages in two small towns with single bedroom homes.
The idea would pave the way for small homes for elderly residents, single people and "sole person households" in partnership with welfare agency Wintringham Housing Limited.
Read more here.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.