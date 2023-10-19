Bendigo Spirit star Kelsey Griffin will miss the start of the WNBL season.
The Spirit's on-court leader has a hamstring injury that will definitely keep her out of the season-opener against Townsville in Bendigo on November 4.
A hamstring injury derailed Griffin's season last year, so the Spirit won't take any risks by rushing her return.
The 36-year-old is putting in the hard yards off the court to maintain her fitness.
On Thursday, while her team-mates scrimmaged, Griffin did a power of bike and boxing work and showed her leadership qualities with constant verbal affirmation for her team-mates.
"It's disappointing we're in this position and perhaps we didn't need to be,'' Bendigo Spirit coach Kennedy Kereama said of Griffin's injury.
"Perhaps there was more that could have been done (medically) to avoid this situation.
"We won't see her in round one and I doubt we'll see her for the first three rounds.
"Kelsey's work ethic, leadership and focus can never be questioned, unfortunately there's some challenges to being in a WNBL program in a regional centre."
Griffin's injury is the only black mark on an encouraging pre-season for the Spirit.
The new-look squad defeated Southside in a trial game last weekend and on Saturday the club takes on the Melbourne Boomers in Sunbury in its final pre-season game.
New imports Mehryn Kraker and Ruth Davis have made a big impression in the pre-season.
Kraker is a constant offensive threat and great passer, while centre Davis gives the Spirit a towering presence in the paint.
Talented Kiwi youngster Esra McGoldrick and experienced shooter Casey Samuels have added some class and depth to the Spirit rotation.
"We have seven or eight players that could easily slot into our starting group,'' Kereama said.
"This weekend gives us an opportunity to play against a team that will provide different challenges.
"That will allow us to play some different combinations and give us the opportunity to run our stuff against a different opponent.
"We want to build on what's been a comprehensive pre-season.
"We've had a good runway to ensure we're ready for round one. I'm really happy with what we've been able to progress through."
After starting the season against the defending champion Townsville Fire, the Spirit will play a home game against the Sydney Uni Flames at the Mildura Sporting Complex on Friday, November 10.
In round three the Spirit have a tough road double against Perth on November 17 and the Melbourne Boomers on November 19.
The Spirit are back on their home court in round four when they host the Sydney Flames on November 25.
