Exceptional lifestyle Junortoun home a 'new benchmark' for Bendigo

Click here to read this week's realestateview.com.au emag.
Sitting on a 2000 square metre elevated allotment, this award-winning property was constructed by local builder Todd Newman and designed by Canny, with high-end fixtures and finishes throughout.
"It's our privilege to represent the vendors in the sale of a property of this caliber," says selling agent, Jayden Donaldson. "It is a new benchmark for Bendigo, its class, design and execution unrivalled in the market today. Every detail has been considered, and delivered with quality craftsmanship and design."
Walking distance to a playground, bus stops, bushland tracks and trails, and Catherine McAuley College, the home is in a great neighbourhood, with Greater Bendigo National Park right at the back door.
Every single detail has been considered and from the moment you step onto the beautifully landscaped front garden, it's apparent this magnificent property is going to impress.
The front door opens into a grand entry hall and generous downstairs space that's mainly dedicated to living.
A study with custom shelving is also positioned at the front of the home, together with a full powder room and shower that would allow this space to also serve as a guest suite.
The formal lounge has access to a pristine zen garden with established maple trees, and at the rear of the lower level is an open plan kitchen, living and dining area.
Stacked and sliding doors provide access to the rear yard, which includes an inground swimming pool, built-in barbeque (with gas connected), an open fireplace and gazebo, and is prime for entertaining.
MORE PROPERTY:
The yard is terraced, with a native garden at the top of the block and access to the national park.
A light-filled staircase leads up to the bedrooms, with the main bedroom featuring a lovely view across the estate, automated blinds and impressive twin robes.
A luxury ensuite has heated flooring, a porcelain double vanity, walk-in shower and freestanding bathtub under a frosted skylight.
Two further bedrooms and a family bathroom sit in the middle of the floor, and at the rear is a versatile space that's ideal for guests or multi-generational living.
Additional features include reverse cycle ducted refrigerative cooling and heating, a ducted vacuum system, European Oak timber floors, 100 per cent wool plush carpets, a laundry chute (upstairs to downstairs), floor-to-ceiling sheer curtains and double glazing throughout, solar power (10kw), two water tanks, and a fully landscaped and irrigated front and rear garden.
With a BAL 29 rating, additional shedding at the side of the house, secure space for parking and a utility area, this property really does have it all.
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.