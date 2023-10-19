Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

58 The Boulevard, White Hills | Luxury Bendigo home in an enviable locale

By Feature Property
Updated October 19 2023 - 8:26pm, first published 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luxury home in Bendigo
Luxury home in Bendigo
  • 58 The Boulevard, White Hills
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Car 2
  • $895,000 - $945,000
  • Agency: Belle Property Bendigo
  • Agent: Tim Noonan 0413 464 949
  • Inspect: Saturday, 11am - 11.30am

A superb home in the highly sought-after Peppercorns Estate in White Hills, this as-new home is bursting with family-friendly features.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.