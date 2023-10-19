Luxury home in Bendigo

A superb home in the highly sought-after Peppercorns Estate in White Hills, this as-new home is bursting with family-friendly features.
It has an impressive floorplan, including a home theatre room, dedicated study, separate rumpus room and an open plan living space with an ambient gas log fire.
Full of thoughtful quality additions for easy living, the home is also situated in an ideal location: stroll to the Bendigo Botanic Gardens for a picnic, and it's just moments from local primary and secondary schools and early learning centres.
The Boulevard play space at the end of the street and the Bendigo Creek Trail leading to Lake Weeroona are both nearby.
The generous main suite leads from the entry hall, and features twin walk-in robes and a luxurious ensuite.
Three additional bedrooms are all well-sized with ceiling fans and built-in robes.
The immaculate kitchen has a massive butler's pantry, while the oversized living/dining area has ample space for easy entertaining, and includes warm timber flooring and loads of natural light.
The undercover, paved alfresco adjoins the open-plan kitchen and dining space for seamless indoor/outdoor living all year round.
A low-maintenance backyard has lush lawn, while the secure two-car garage provides storage, and internal/rear yard access through a roller door.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.