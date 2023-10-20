A Bendigo magistrate has acknowledged a woman's repeat crimes were a "consequence of trauma she suffered in state care as a child".
The courtroom on the same October day heard from two other adults who were abused as children and had both struggled with mental health issues, drug use and homelessness in the years since.
The court heard the responses to trauma were diverse but the way someone had been treated as a child could impact their future life.
The Bendigo woman pleaded guilty to 10 charges including six for thefts, three of offences committed on bail and one for failing to answer bail.
The court heard her current thefts began when she stole a bag of party mix lollies, a Kit Kat and Nobby's pork crackle from McIvor Road Apco in Strathdale.
In February 2022, she also stole a fragrance gift set from Chemist Warehouse and left without making an attempt to pay.
She later identified herself in CCTV footage placing the item in her bag.
Also in February, she attended Club X where she stole a sex toy worth $69.89 and placed it into the top of her leggings.
She was located by police outside Coles and arrested.
She told them she had $3 on her bank card and was planning to sell the toy to buy food.
In June 2022, she attended the All Seasons' pokies area and approached the area where a victim was playing.
She picked up the victim's phone, looked into the phone case where money was kept and took two $50 notes.
She then put this cash into a machine until she lost all the money before she told staff she found the missing phone.
Police attended after CCTV was analysed and she was arrested for theft.
In February 2023, the court heard the woman had stolen bottles of Yves St Laurent fragrance worth more than $600 from Chemist Warehouse in Kangaroo Flat.
She was found by police on March 9. She told them she did not remember and also that she gave the perfume away.
In May 2023, she again stole perfume bottles worth $119.96 from Long Gully Chemist Warehouse.
She was then arrested on August 23, 2023 and taken to the police station where she identified herself in CCTV footage.
She told police she "did not know why she did it", and that it was "probably a present for someone".
She also said, "sorry Chemist Warehouse" in her police interview.
The court heard the vulnerable woman had been abused by multiple carers while she was a ward of the state during her teens.
She has now received funds through a redress scheme which the court heard would be "life-changing".
The court heard the thefts were motivated by the woman's need to afford food and substances.
The woman has not re-offended in five months despite a "very significant prior history".
She is on a disability support pension and also is supported by a methadone clinic.
The police prosecutor said the crimes were not dangerous or high level but said they represented "constant, ongoing offending that affects the community".
The magistrate told the woman, who was visibly emotional in court, that she would not face jail time and recognised there had been "no acknowledgment of her trauma" until July 2023.
The woman was placed on a good behaviour bond with the condition that she continued with counselling. She was also ordered to make a contribution of $750 to the court fund to assist agencies and charities in the community and to pay back four compensation orders.
