A group of local government councils, which includes Campaspe and Loddon shires, are fighting the federal government's proposed water buybacks scheme, fearing it will result in job losses and put farming livelihoods at risk.
The Murray River Group of Councils (MRGC) claim buybacks in the past had caused the loss of 1600 jobs and led to the closure of a milk factory and if re-introduced would put more pressure on the weekly shopping bill of Australian families.
"Extensive research and our collective experience tell us that water buybacks have dire socio-economic consequences," MRGC chair Rob Amos said.
"Our communities are only just getting back on their feet after the pandemic, fires and floods.
"The re-introduction of water buybacks would seal the fate of our vulnerable agricultural industries and further decimate our fragile regional communities."
Water buybacks are a process where the government buys water entitlements back from farmers, reducing the amount of water taken from the river system.
This water can then be traded, or put towards the environment.
Comprising six councils from northern Victoria - Gannawarra, Moira, Mildura and Swan Hill as well as Campaspe and Loddon - the MRGC has now launched the #PushbackBuybacks campaign.
The campaign's message is to "keep local and affordable Australian-grown food on our tables" by stopping the Water Amendment (Restoring Our Rivers) Bill 2023 from becoming law.
If the Bill is passed, the MRGC claims it will pave the way for the re-introduction of water buybacks from farmers to meet environmental water targets as part of the Murray River Basin Plan.
"The proposed changes would also put at risk one of the nation's largest food bowls," Cr Amos said.
He said previous water buybacks increased the cost of water for irrigators, pushing up input costs, including labour and shared infrastructure.
Cr Amos said this caused a raft of negative flow-on impacts, including $500 million of lost productivity across the Goulburn Murray Irrigation District (GMID) each year; undermining the viability of irrigation districts, with 50 per cent less water used in the GMID in recent years; irrigation job losses of more than 40 per cent in northern Victoria; and directly increased water market prices.
"That's why we're encouraging all Australians to join us in sending a strong message to the Australian Government by signing the #PushbackBuybacks petition to keep Australian-grown food on the tables of Australian families," Cr Amos said.
As part of the campaign, Cr Amos - who is also the mayor of Campaspe Shire - met with Liberal Senator David Van to a dairy farm at Tongala on October 20 along with dairy farmers and industry representatives.
"The domino effect of reduced water and rising input costs are less dairy and meat production, and less availability of fresh fruit and vegetables," Cr Amos said.
"This, in turn, drives up the price of fresh produce and packaged food products at the checkout."
Cr Amos said the MRGC supported the environmental outcomes the Australian Government aimed to achieve through the basin plan but believed there were better alternatives to buybacks.
"We have put the research and the concerns of our communities to the Australian Government many times over the last decade, including as recently as May this year when we met with the Minster for Environment and Water Tanya Plibersek," he said.
"Unfortunately, our pleas to consider the triple bottom line of social, economic and environmental impacts, instead of single-mindedly focusing on water targets only, continue to be disregarded."
The bill recently passed the lower house 85 votes to 50 but the coalition and Greens have criticised the proposal, meaning its passage through the Senate is uncertain.
Environment Minister Tanya Plibersek said the new plan would allow for more money and accountability for the scheme.
"With these changes, we're opening up the full suite of water recovery options we'll be able to invest in," she told parliament on October 18.
"Water purchase is never the only tool in the box, it's not the first tool at hand, but it has to be one of them."
As part of the legislation, an annual progress report would be carried out to show whether water recovery targets were being met.
Ms Plibersek said the new water plan was needed due to drier than expected conditions forecast in coming months.
