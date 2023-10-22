Bendigo Advertiser
Loddon, Campaspe councils in group fighting water buybacks plan

October 23 2023 - 4:30am
Murray River Group of Councils chair Rob Amos is leading the campaign to stop water buybacks. Picture by Darren Howe.
A group of local government councils, which includes Campaspe and Loddon shires, are fighting the federal government's proposed water buybacks scheme, fearing it will result in job losses and put farming livelihoods at risk.

