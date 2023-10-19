SOUTH Bendigo young gun Logan Tickell broke an Athletics Bendigo record which had stood for more than 50 years at Box Hill's twilight meet on Tuesday night.
Logan ran a brilliant 3000m race to be fourth in a time of 8:29.19 in the A-final of the undr-21 age group.
In the process, Logan set a new Bendigo under-17 record.
The under-17 mark of 8:37.6 was set by Bruce Petts, also from South Bendigo on Melbourne's Olympic Park track on January 14, 1973.
Last March, Logan clocked a time of 8:37.58 at Box Hill's Hagenauer Reserve in Elgar Road.
Logan is the third athlete from South Bendigo AC to break 8:30 for the 3000m distance.
The others are Archie Reid, and Logan's dad, Lucas Tickell.
Athletics Bendigo's young guns were to the fore at Box Hill Athletics Club's latest twilight meet.
Victory in the under-21 A-grade 3000m went to Harrison Boyd from Bendigo Harriers in 8:24.44.
The field included Logan Tickell, 4th in 8:29.19; and Bendigo University clubmates Jayden Padgham, 9th in 8:42.18; and Angus Macafee, 16th in 8:51.17.
A personal best of 4:09.94 by Jake Hilson of South Bendigo earned victory in the B-final for the 1500m.
Jake Hilson became the ninth runner in South Bendigo's history to break the 4:10 mark for the 1500m distance.
Bloods' clubmate Thomas McArthur fought from being near the back of the field to win the C-final for 1500m in 4:27.67.
Bendigo University was also represented in the 1500m and 3000m duels.
A time of 5:41.37 earned Ebony Woodward fifth place in the open 1500m B-final.
Phoebe Lonsdale ran the 3000m in 10:55.19 to be 11th in the open women's contest.
An upcoming metro events some Bendigo athletes will target will be the first round of the Victorian Milers season to be run on November 9 at Lakeside Stadium in Albert Park.
