Catherine McAuley College turns Red in partnership with Liverpool

Liverpool and Catherine McAuley College is not a partnership many would expect, but it is one the Bendigo soccer community will soon come to know.
With the words "You'll Never Walk Alone" ringing in the ears of the Year 7 students who welcomed Liverpool International Academy Australia dignitaries, the world-famous English soccer club announced its partnership with CMC to excited kids and the public.
From 2024, CMC will offer a co-curricular high-performance soccer school program to a generation of kids who are growing up watching the Matildas and Ange Postecoglou make their marks on the world stage.
"This is an authentic Liverpool academy program and mirrors the one run in Liverpool," director of LFC international academy Kevin Kalinko said.
"It will comprise an in-school program where students, as part of their PE class, can elect to do soccer."
CMC principal Brian Turner further elaborated on how the program would work.
"This will be during school hours and out of hours, which will give kids an opportunity to be exposed to elite soccer with an elite club," Turner said.
"Any student is eligible for the program as it's about creating the chance for everyone to participate, from beginners to the more advanced."
Teachers will also play a big part in the program.
"Some teachers will become accredited Liverpool coaches," Kalinko said.
"Our head coach, Kevin Grima, is able to instruct the Liverpool training for teachers.
"We run an initial training for teachers and a subsequent training, but we are also looking for coaches in the local area who want to be involved."
On top of the co-curricular program, CMC's new Mercy Junortoun Sporting Precinct will host school holiday and community training programs run by the academy.
These training programs will be open to all aspiring players in the surrounding community.
"We want the whole community to benefit from this," Kalinko said.
"The last thing we're actually talking about here is football.
"We aren't looking for the next Mo Salah or Trent Alexander-Arnold to come out of this academy.
"But we want to engage with the general public to deliver a strong values and football-based program that creates great young men and women."
Turner was thrilled the two organisations' values aligned to help establish the program but was a "bit disappointed", he said tongue in cheek it didn't come a bit earlier.
"My son loves his soccer, and I'm disappointed he missed this opportunity," Turner said with a chuckle.
"But there's a lot of kids here who will get the opportunity to be involved in the program, which will help raise the sport's profile in the region."
In Australia, LFC International Academy is a partnership project between the club and the Australian College of Physical Education.
