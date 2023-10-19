A court has heard a 34-year-old Bendigo woman facing charges for theft and driving offences is working to find assistance to deal with sexual abuse she suffered as a child.
She alleges the abuse was committed by her father.
On the same October day, in just one of Bendigo's multiple courtrooms, at least two people - a teacher and a second person who was already a registered sex offender - were facing fresh charges of sexual offences against children.
READ MORE:
Meanwhile the 34-year-old woman was one of three adults who disclosed, in that same courtroom, the negative effect of childhood abuse on her life.
The responses to trauma are diverse but the court acknowledged the way someone has been treated as a child can impact their future life.
The woman pleaded guilty to a Kmart Bendigo theft in January 2023 with a number of co-accused.
The court head the woman and others spent 24 minutes in the store filling the trolley before approaching the entrance and being asked to produce receipts.
An altercation followed between three co-accused people and a staff member.
The woman was seen rushing out of the store, where the items in the trolley were ultimately abandoned, before police followed an unregistered white Jeep through the carpark.
None of the stolen items - collectively worth $1553 - were taken past the carpark.
MORE STORIES:
The woman self-presented at a police station later in January where she was arrested.
In February, she filled her unregistered vehicle with $75 of fuel from a Woolworths fuel station and made no attempt to pay.
Later in the month, she was intercepted by police in Strickland Street. Her vehicle was unregistered. She then refused an oral fluid test despite being warned of the consequences by police.
She told police she could "not afford" to transfer the car into her name.
In January, she had also driven to Apco Strathdale service station in an unregistered vehicle and stole $145 of fuel.
Then in February she attended the Redesdale General Store with no registration plates and stole $88.95 of fuel. The court heard she waved at the attendant, who was approaching the vehicle, as she left.
When arrested on February 26 for these matters she made "full and frank admissions" and said she had been "just stupid".
In March, she then again was stopped by police after driving her vehicle with no registration plates.
The court heard the woman had battled mental ill health including CPTSD and substance abuse, an addiction to ice and homelessness. One of her children had been removed from her care but had recently been returned.
The court was also told that the woman had left a significant family violence relationship.
The court heard the woman, who was the victim of childhood sexual assault allegedly committed by her father, had been clean for seven months.
She will be off the roads for two years, must pay back $233 for a number of thefts and she has been placed on a 12-month undertaking without conviction until October 5, 2024.
The magistrate told her that her life had "spiralled" but that she needed to engage with the department of families and engage with mental health supports.
If you or someone needs support, contact:
For individuals concerned about their own behaviour towards children, contact:
Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with the Bendigo Advertiser app. Click here to download.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.