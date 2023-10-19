Bendigo Advertiser
Court: Bendigo assault victim charged with thefts, driving crimes

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated October 20 2023 - 5:53pm, first published 5:00am
Woman pleads guilty to Bendigo thefts and driving offences. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Woman pleads guilty to Bendigo thefts and driving offences. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

A court has heard a 34-year-old Bendigo woman facing charges for theft and driving offences is working to find assistance to deal with sexual abuse she suffered as a child.

