Bendigo Advertiser
Home/News/Browse

Excitement building ahead of Bendigo Cup day

By Kieran Iles
Updated October 19 2023 - 2:35pm, first published 1:56pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Bendigo Jockey Club is targeting a crowd of 6000 people for next month's Group 2 Bendigo Cup meeting.
The Bendigo Jockey Club is targeting a crowd of 6000 people for next month's Group 2 Bendigo Cup meeting.

BENDIGO Jockey Club CEO Rob Henjuis is confident the crowd at this year's Bendigo Cup meeting can return to somewhere near pre-COVID levels.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.