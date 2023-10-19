Excitement building ahead of Bendigo Cup day

BENDIGO Jockey Club CEO Rob Henjuis is confident the crowd at this year's Bendigo Cup meeting can return to somewhere near pre-COVID levels.
The club had no crowds on course for its cup meetings in 2020 and '21, while last year's numbers were marred by the extreme weather that brought floods to much of the central Victoria region during the month of October.
Heinjus, who is approaching 12 months in his role and will take the reins as CEO for his first Bendigo Cup meeting, said race-day package sales for this year's cup meeting had been 'solid' and in some areas sold out.
He hopes its a sign of a huge day ahead on Wednesday, November 1.
"We want 6000-plus here on the day. There were 4200 here last year on a pretty terrible spring day and month, so 6000 is our magic number this year," he said.
"We're definitely seeing plenty of interest.
"It's one of those things. We had an early rush when we opened bookings - the members' dining room was full within a matter of weeks - and the early sales were good.
"But then you have a bit of a lull and people are focusing on sport and footy finals.
"The last week or so, that interest has ticked up again.
"What you hope is that with good weather in the lead-up, that interest continues to increase.
"I'm very confident we are going to have a good crowd."
The meeting is headlined by the $500,000 Group 3 Apiam Bendigo Cup (2400m).
This year's race has sparked international interest, with English trainer James Ferguson confirming he will be targeting the race with emerging stayer Land Legend.
The four-year-old gelding shot to prominence with his impressive win last Saturday in the $500,000 St Leger Stakes (2600m) at Randwick in his Australian debut.
The cup attracted a sprinkling of international runners in the years before COVID, headlined by Francis Of Assisi, who won the race in emphatic fashion for Godolphin in 2016, ridden by Kerrin McEvoy.
Godolphin and trainer Charlie Appleby went back-to-back when Qewy narrowly edged out Kiewa to win the 2017 cup.
Heinjus hoped the renewed international interest was a pointer to a strong cup field.
He is also anticipating some local flavour in the race, with Wertheimer, who finished fourth in last year's event behind Melbourne Cup placegetter High Emocean, on the hunt for another cup start.
The six-year-old gelding will continue his preparation in this Sunday's Horsham Cup (2100m).
Heinjus, who attended last year's cup as a guest, is looking forward to his first at the helm of the BJC, and bright future for the club.
"It's been a good first nearly 12 months, you can see things building," he said.
"There has been a lot of positive engagement with the community around different activities with the schools and aged care residents.
READ MORE:
"It's given the club a real uplift in its connection with the community.
"When a lot of the racing conversation is around your social licence, I think we are doing our bit and are relevant in the community.
"That's been really positive.
"Our race day crowds have lifted, albeit by small numbers, but hopefully that translates into good crowds for Bendigo Cup day and Beach Party day."
Meanwhile, Heinjus said the BJC was anticipating a crowd of 3000-plus at this Saturday's Beach Party race day.
"There are a thousand-plus pre-sales in packages for Beach party day, which we are happy with," he said.
"But if you go back six years ago, a couple of years before COVID, it was around 3000, so that's what we would like to get."
The first of eight races on Saturday is at 1.06pm.
Gates open at 11am, with a highlight of the day sure to be performances by renowned DJ duo Teddy Cream.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.