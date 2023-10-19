Bendigo Advertiser
Ellen Tormey rolling into Australian Drivers' Championship in great form

By Kieran Iles
Updated October 19 2023 - 12:31pm, first published 11:32am
Ellen Tormey will represent Victoria at this Saturday nights Australian Drivers Championship in Launceston. She will head to Tasmania in great form following three winners at Charlton on Wednesday.
JUNORTOUN reinswoman Ellen Tormey will head to this Saturday night's Australian Drivers' Championship in Launceston in prime form following a treble at Charlton on Wednesday.

