JUNORTOUN reinswoman Ellen Tormey will head to this Saturday night's Australian Drivers' Championship in Launceston in prime form following a treble at Charlton on Wednesday.
A trio of wins continued a huge seven days for the 33-year-old, who landed the 1000th winner of her career at Melton last Wednesday night, aboard the Sam Barker-trained Paris Abbie.
Tormey later that night made it a double with a win for Ballarat region trainer Zac Steenhuis on Ourbeachbabe.
She collected further wins at Mildura last Friday and Swan Hill on Tuesday, the latter on her father John Tormey's horse, Bruised Ego.
Going in to Friday night's meeting at Melton, where she has four drives, Tormey is sitting on 1006 career wins and 115 for the season, putting her on track to eclipse her career-best of 133 wins, achieved during the 2023 season.
Tormey, who will represent her state for the first time in the Australian Drivers' Championship, was in brilliant form on Wednesday, steering home three winners and a third from only five drives.
She landed her first winner in race four aboard Star Down Under for Echuca trainer Peter Lindberg, before making it back-to-back wins on the Steenhuis-trained Ourbeachbabe two races later.
Tormey completed the treble with a victory on the $16 chance Smooth Techy for Ballarat trainer Kelvin Barker.
Driving the five-year-old mare for only the second time, Tormey came from last at the 500m to circle the 10-horse field and snatch a narrow win.
It was the Barker-trained pacer's eighth win in 71 career starts.
Tormey's only other drive on Smooth Techy produced a second at Mildura early last month.
It was a case of second-time lucky with Star Down Under too, with Tormey having driven the seven-year-old gelding only once before for a third at Melton in June.
While Tormey and Jackie Barker, with a double, took the driving honours, nine individual trainers notched up winners on Wednesday.
They included Charlton's Joe Thompson, who made it back-to-back wins with his three-year-old filly Joe Got Rolled.
The daughter of Roll With Joe and Helens In Paradise also won at Charlton's previous meeting on October 9.
She was again driven byCharlton's Ryan Sanderson.
Meanwhile, Tormey will be joined in Tasmania by former Bendigonian Chris Svanosio following a late call-up to replace James Herbertson.
Herbertson, the defending Australian drivers' champion, has opted to remain in Victoria to fulfil drives at Geelong on Saturday night, including in the pacing and trotting cups.
Svanosio, whose 679 winners in the sulky include six Group 1s, will be representing Victoria for the first time.
"It's terrific to be representing Victoria," Svanosio said.
"I haven't had much time to think about it, but it's a great honour."
Each state will be represented by two drivers, with horses allocated on a random basis across the eight championship events on the card.
Victoria: Chris Svanosio, Ellen Tormey; Tasmania: Mitch Ford, Mark Yole; New South Wales: Josh Gallagher, Grace Panella; South Australia: Wayne Hill, Ryan Hryhorec.; Queensland: Nathan Dawson, Shane Graham; Western Australia: Gary Hall Jnr, Shannon Suvalijko.
