In the summer of 2011-12, the Australian public was introduced to the Big Bash League.
It was a new, vibrant and colourful form of cricket, and while in the last few years, the competition may have floundered, there's no doubt at the time, it was a massive shot in the arm for sport.
Now, 12 years on cricket in Bendigo might receive a similar boost with the BDCA and Kangaroo Flat Sports Club partnering up to enter a team into the high-standard and massively popular Goulburn Valley Bush Bash League.
The GVBBL is rural Victoria's inaugural franchise T20 competition and has become a huge hit in its Shepparton base.
With the backing of the KFSC, a team named the "Sporties Spitfires" has replaced a Cobram-based side in the tournament and will consist of some of the finest cricketers the BDCA has to offer, along with a couple of big recruits.
Golden Square skipper Liam Smith will pilot the Spitfires and is thrilled to have a local team competing in the GVBBL.
"I'm so glad Bendigo has a team because the competition is high quality," the Spitfires captain said.
"When the opportunity came for us to put our hat in the ring, I'm glad Travis Harling (BDCA president) pulled the trigger.
"There have been conversations around Bendigo cricket on how to make the T20 concept better, and I think this is an avenue that will help enhance our local competition as it gives players who are doing well for their clubs the chance to play at a higher level.
"It will also be good to get a look at a few guys ahead of Melbourne Country Week, with a couple of the boys in the squad likely to be a part of that."
The Spitfires are expected to have a potent batting lineup with BDCA guns James Ryan, Jack Neylon, Daniel Clohesy and Brayden Stepien, along with Smith, all members of the squad.
But they are mere complementing talents compared to the premier cricket guns who are the star attractions of the Spitfires squad.
Bendigo boy and Victorian player James Seymour will return to suit up for his new hometown franchise as the headline act.
Seymour has represented Victoria five times in both Sheffield Shield and one-day clashes while also playing 14 BBL matches for the Melbourne Stars and Melbourne Renegades.
He'll be joined by fellow marquee players Christopher Thewlis, who famously hit 237 off 72 deliveries in a premier cricket second XI match for Camberwell in January 2022 and Melbourne Cricket Club's Zane Keighran.
Keighran cracked into Melbourne's first XI side in his first season at the club last year and turned heads, hitting 430 runs at an average of 35.83 with high scores of 95 and 92.
Thewlis amassed 218 runs at an average of 21.80 in premier firsts last season.
"It's an incredible standard of cricket," Smith said.
"We have Seymour, but every team has one or two of that calibre of players, so I'd liken it to Melbourne Country Week, if not a bit better.
"The crowds in Shepparton have been amazing.
"There's a bit of commentary and interviews with players, so it's really well run, and hopefully we can draw a good crowd when we host a round."
Smith has already tasted success in the GVBBL, having been involved with the SRP Mud Dogs over the previous few seasons.
He said a fun atmosphere is crucial to success in the tournament.
"Hopefully, having good people and good cricketers will bring the best out in us, but at the same time, we want to enjoy ourselves," he said.
"Having played in it for the last three years with the Mud Dogs, we had a strong team who had fun, which led us to success."
Dower Park in Kangaroo Flat will be the venue for the opening round, with a doubleheader on Sunday, 19 November.
Teams will play three games across the summer, with the top two sides in the four-team competition going through to the grand final in February.
The Spitfires have given a three-year commitment to the GVBBL to play in the tournament.
