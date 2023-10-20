About 30 people turned out at Hargreaves Wine Bar on Wednesday evening for a tasting of "reds, whites and everything in between" from Serpentine-based winery Turners Crossing as part of Bendigo Wine Week.
"It was a great crowd," said chef Dan Wong, who prepared calamari, beer-battered fish and chips, lemon tart and cheeseboards to pair with the wines.
"Everyone was chatting and getting to know each other.
"The wine tasting finished at 8pm but people stayed on until 10."
Manager Sarah Godfrey echoed the sentiment the event was a success.
"We had three reds, one white, three desert wines and a rose," she said.
"It was really nice, quite intimate, with a couple of people from different areas and a couple of business owners who use Turners Crossing.
"Wayne from Turners Crossing was great and everyone who came in ended up ordering some of his wine."
The Bendigo region reportedly has some of the best wines in Victoria and the past week has seen a slew of events in and around the city celebrating those fine local offerings, with tastings, dinners and the release of special vintages.
Other labels in the spotlight have been Axedale's GilGraves Wines, Maiden Gully's Balgownie Estate, Mandurang Valley Wine and Marong's Burnt Acre Vineyard and Sandhurst Ridge Winery.
The grand finale of Bendigo Wine Week, the Heritage & Hidden Spaces Wine Walk, is happening on Saturday, October 21.
The self-guided Wine Walk will see the region's winemakers set up shop in hidden, historic locations that are normally closed to the public.
"We've re-invented the Wine Walk, offering not just a tasting experience but an immersive journey through Bendigo's culture, history, and of course, its exquisite wines," Bendigo Winegrowers Association president Wes Vine recently told the Advertiser.
For the first time walkers will be able to also sample local beer, cider and spirits but unfortunately the event is already sold out.
However, according to Hargreaves Wine Bar's new venue manager Heath Pembrook, there are plenty of local food and wine options around town.
Pembrook, who took over the business with his wife, Elle, in September, said Bendigo's hospitality scene was still coming back to life after the pandemic, and could use some healthy patronage.
"Winter's turned, summer's in," he said.
"Come on, things are coming back. And there are so many great offerings in Bendigo now!"
